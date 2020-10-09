Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Freitag, 9. Oktober 2020
09.10.2020

Global Berry Congress Live Online: Termin für Dezember steht

Am 10. Dezember öffnet der Global Berry Congress Live Online (GBC) seine digitalen Türen. Bereits gekaufte Tickets für den Global Berry Congress behalten ihre Gültigkeit.

Die Online-Tickets enthalten den Zugang zu allen Vorträgen der GBC Live-Veranstaltung, das Networking-Tool mit Live-Chat, das die Live-Teilnehmer vor, während und nach der Veranstaltung verbindet, ein anpassbares Profil und weitere Vorteile, so die Veranstalter.

