Freitag, 4. Dezember 2020
03.12.2020

Global Berry Congress Live: Neueste Technologie im Fokus

Die Beerenexperten werden am 10. Dezember auf dem Global Berry Congress Live (GBC) die Wissenschaft hinter den Game-Changer-Kategorien wie Gentechnik, Robotik, Klimaüberwachung, Erkennung von Lebensmittelbetrug erklären, so Veranstalter Fruitnet Media International.

Die GBC Live-Plattform ist ab dem 7. Dezember zugänglich. Außerdem können die Teilnehmer nach jeder Sitzung über die interaktive Frage-Option und den Live-Chat mit den Referenten in Kontakt treten.

Anmeldungen sind hier möglich.

Kategorie: Messen
