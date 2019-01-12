Get set for 2019 at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA

This year, Asian consumers are projected to demand more fresh and healthy options, and Asia’s premier trade show and information hub for the global fresh fruit and vegetable business is back again to help the industry deliver. ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA returns to Hong Kong’s AsiaWorld-Expo Center on 4-6 September 2019, according to a press release.



ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA is Asia’s premier information hub, providing you with a comprehensive overview of the latest trends and technologies to help you grow your business.

Exhibitors seeking to showcase their products and services and host personalised business meetings are advised to register soon to secure their space. Application forms can be downloaded from the official website: https://www.asiafruitlogistica.com/en/Exhibitors/Application/

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA attracted more than 13,000 industry professionals from over 70 different countries in 2018, solidifying its position as Asia’s premier continental trade show for the fresh fruit and vegetable business.

High-quality buyers from some 20 different markets across Asia-Pacific attended the 2018 show, taking in a global range of products and services from 826 exhibiting companies representing 46 countries.

The high calibre and wide reach of visitors contributed to strong business outcomes for exhibitors. According to a USDA Foreign Agriculture Service Gain report, the 17 US exhibitors at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2018 earned over US$7.39m in projected sales in the 12 months following the September show.

“Hong Kong is a lucrative destination for US exports of fruits and vegetables,” said the report. “The Hong Kong market also serves as a gateway for the flow of products to regional markets with strong logistical access to Asian-based buyers and markets.”

Demand for new, convenient and wholesome fresh produce across Asia is booming, fuelled by rising income levels and a trend towards healthy living. Global grocery analyst IGD identified health and freshness as one of the top five trends to shape Asia’s grocery retail market in 2019.

Consumption of imported produce in Asia is also on a steady upward trend. Over the five years to 2017, virtually all key global supplying regions have recorded double-digit annual average percentage growth rates in the value of their fresh fruit exports to Asia, according to analysis from Fresh Intelligence Consulting published in Asiafruit Magazine. The Middle East and North Africa has seen the highest annual average increase at 29 per cent. Other standouts include Europe at 21 per cent, Australasia (17 per cent), South Africa (16 per cent), and Latin America (11 per cent). Narrowing down the numbers further, Australasian fresh fruit trade to China increased by a whopping annual average of 46 per cent in the same period.

Newer-to-market items such as avocados, blueberries and durian are enjoying particularly rapid growth, while staple fruits such as bananas, apples, grapes and oranges continue to forge ahead.

With such a dynamic and constantly evolving marketplace, ample opportunities await exhibitors and visitors alike at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019.

For more information on ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA visit the ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA team at FRUIT LOGISTICA in Berlin on 6-8 February. Find us in Hall 26, B-03 and Hall 6.2, B-10.