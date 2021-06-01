Get ready for Global Grape Congress

LOGISTIK
Neue Kraftstoffe im Fokus der
Transportbranche
FORSCHUNG
Luftfeuchtigkeit anbauen, Wasserspinat ernten
Global Grape Congress takes place on 30 June and is the new global digital conference for grape businesses all over the world. It streams live on the same day from Melbourne, London and Los Angeles, and lets you pick your best time to take part live or to watch on demand. The event is organised by Fruitnet Media International.
Global Grape Congress takes an in-depth look at the business, the development of new varieties, new technologies and new markets, including key challenges such as climate change and Covid-19. Speakers include:
• Andy Higgins of IFG, USA
• David Marguleas of Sun World, USA
• Chaitanya Rajwade of Mahindra, India
• Mark Tweddle of Jupiter Group, UK
• Lyu Ke of Beijing Sangreen International Agritech, China
• Christian Corssen of Frutera Santa Maria, Chile
• George Kallitsis of Proto, Greece
• Andriy Yarmak of the UN FAO, Italy
• John Pandol of Pandol Brothers, USA
• Delena Engelbrecht of GoGlobal, South Africa
• Wipavee Watcharakorn of Vachamon, Thailand
Join us at Global Grape Congress 2021, which should be an unmissable opportunity to grow your own business in fresh grapes.
Check the Global Grape Congress event agenda here.
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|20/21
|25.05.2021
|12.05.2021
|• WORLD OF FRESH IDEAS in Kooperation mit FRUIT LOGISTICA
• Logistik, Cool Chain Management (Reife-, Kühl- und Lagerungstechnik)
• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Saatgut, Sortenentwicklung
• Innovationen
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|22
|05.06.2021
|25.05.2021
|• Kirschen aus Europa
• Beerenobst
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Produkte im Trend: Auberginen
• Produkte im Trend: Himbeeren
|23
|11.06.2021
|01.06.2021
|• Fresh Convenience
• Steinobst aus Spanien
|24
|18.06.2021
|08.06.2021
|• Frischepartner Niederlande - Sommersaison
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte
• Produkte am POS: Aprikosen
|25
|25.06.2021
|15.06.2021
|• Flandern
• Südliche Hemisphäre
• Melonen aus Murcia, Spanien
• Avocados
The new meeting point for leading players in the global grape industry
Meet the exhibitors from home and abroad with the latest technology, a large range of varieties and extensive know-how covering all aspects of successful potato production.
Fruit & Veg Professional Show
Wer die Landtechnik der Zukunft erleben will, kommt an Ried nicht vorbei. Internationale Marktführer und namhafte Aussteller zeigen die gesamte Bandbreite von Land- und Forsttechnik bis hin zu Pflanzenbau, Grünland und...
Latin America is the third largest region of organic land worldwide with organic sales in Brazil amounting to US$ 350 million. BIOFACH AMERICA LATINA co-located with BIO BRAZIL FAIR and Naturaltech opens its doors for all members...
BIOFACH AMERICA – ALL THINGS ORGANIC, co-located with Natural Products Expo East, is the leading trade show for organic products at the US East Coast. The US organic market is the largest market worldwide: in 2017, the turnover...
Division Protected Cultivation and Soilless Culture, Division Vegetables, Roots and Tubers, Workgroup Balkan Vegetable and Potato Production