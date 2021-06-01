Get ready for Global Grape Congress

Global Grape Congress takes place on 30 June and is the new global digital conference for grape businesses all over the world. It streams live on the same day from Melbourne, London and Los Angeles, and lets you pick your best time to take part live or to watch on demand. The event is organised by Fruitnet Media International.



Global Grape Congress takes an in-depth look at the business, the development of new varieties, new technologies and new markets, including key challenges such as climate change and Covid-19. Speakers include:



• Andy Higgins of IFG, USA

• David Marguleas of Sun World, USA

• Chaitanya Rajwade of Mahindra, India

• Mark Tweddle of Jupiter Group, UK

• Lyu Ke of Beijing Sangreen International Agritech, China

• Christian Corssen of Frutera Santa Maria, Chile

• George Kallitsis of Proto, Greece

• Andriy Yarmak of the UN FAO, Italy

• John Pandol of Pandol Brothers, USA

• Delena Engelbrecht of GoGlobal, South Africa

• Wipavee Watcharakorn of Vachamon, Thailand



Join us at Global Grape Congress 2021, which should be an unmissable opportunity to grow your own business in fresh grapes.



Check the Global Grape Congress event agenda here.









