Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Dienstag, 1. Juni 2021
Zurück zur Übersicht
31.05.2021

Get ready for Global Grape Congress

Global Grape Congress takes place on 30 June and is the new global digital conference for grape businesses all over the world. It streams live on the same day from Melbourne, London and Los Angeles, and lets you pick your best time to take part live or to watch on demand. The event is organised by Fruitnet Media International.

Global Grape Congress takes an in-depth look at the business, the development of new varieties, new technologies and new markets, including key challenges such as climate change and Covid-19. Speakers include:

•    Andy Higgins of IFG, USA
•    David Marguleas of Sun World, USA
•    Chaitanya Rajwade of Mahindra, India
•    Mark Tweddle of Jupiter Group, UK
•    Lyu Ke of Beijing Sangreen International Agritech, China
•    Christian Corssen of Frutera Santa Maria, Chile
•    George Kallitsis of Proto, Greece
•    Andriy Yarmak of the UN FAO, Italy
•    John Pandol of Pandol Brothers, USA
•    Delena Engelbrecht of GoGlobal, South Africa
•    Wipavee Watcharakorn of Vachamon, Thailand

Join us at Global Grape Congress 2021, which should be an unmissable opportunity to grow your own business in fresh grapes.

Check the Global Grape Congress event agenda here.




Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Messen
Verwandte Themen
World of Fresh Ideas: Zwei Tage, über 100 Experten, vie... 27.05.2021
World of Fresh Ideas: Multichannel-Einkauf gehört die Z... 27.05.2021
Macfrut 2021 steht im Zeichen der Technologie 27.05.2021
Spanien: O+G-Branche blickt optimistisch auf die Fruit ... 27.05.2021
expoSE: Spargel- und Beerenbranche freut sich auf Innov... 25.05.2021
Einmal um die ganze Welt: World of Fresh Ideas ist star... 25.05.2021
Rijk Zwaan to contribute to World of Fresh Ideas 21.05.2021
Huelva: 6. Internationaler Kongress “Frutos Rojos” find... 20.05.2021
Erleben Sie die FRUIT LOGISTICA auf der World of Fresh ... 19.05.2021
Noch eine Woche bis zur World of Fresh Ideas 18.05.2021

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

07.05.2021

Weyers GmbH: Zur Umsetzung unserer weiteren Wachstumsziele suchen wir Dich zum nächstmöglichen Zeitpunkt für das Weyers Team am Standort Venlo als qualifizierte(n) und engagierte(n) Ein- und Verkäufer/in Obst und Gemüse (m/w/d) in Vollzeit

29.04.2021

Frutania GmbH, Grafschaft: Zur Verstärkung unseres Teams suchen wir einen Ein- und Verkäufer (m/w/d)

26.04.2021

Hochmotiviert und mit über 20 Jahren Berufserfahrung im Import-Export/ Ein- und Verkauf, auch auf Management-Ebene in der Obst- und Gemüse-Branche, suche ich ab sofort eine neue Herausforderung im Bereich Import-Export/Ein- und Verkauf in D, AT oder CH!

14.04.2021

Erzeugergroßmarkt NRW GmbH, Straelen: Zum nächstmöglichen Termin suchen wir eine(n) qualifizierte(n) und engagierte(n) Einkäufer/in Gemüse und Obst (m/w/d)

06.04.2021

Grosbusch SA, Luxemburg: Führendes Unternehmen von frischem Obst und Gemüse in voller Expansion auf dem luxemburgischen Markt und in der Großregion sucht zur Verstärkung seiner Teams ein(e): LEITER/IN EINKAUF M/W/D - UNBEFRISTET - VOLLZEIT

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 20/21 2021 ab dem 25.5.!

WORLD OF FRESH IDEAS: HIGHLIGHT-
EVENT DES JAHRES STEHT IM
ZEICHEN VON CO2-REDUKTION,
NACHHALTIGKEIT UND INNOVATIONEN

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Mai

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
20/21 25.05.2021 12.05.2021 • WORLD OF FRESH IDEAS in Kooperation mit FRUIT LOGISTICA
• Logistik, Cool Chain Management (Reife-, Kühl- und Lagerungstechnik)
• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Saatgut, Sortenentwicklung
• Innovationen

Juni

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
22 05.06.2021 25.05.2021 • Kirschen aus Europa
• Beerenobst
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Produkte im Trend: Auberginen
• Produkte im Trend: Himbeeren
23 11.06.2021 01.06.2021 • Fresh Convenience
• Steinobst aus Spanien
24 18.06.2021 08.06.2021 • Frischepartner Niederlande - Sommersaison
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte
• Produkte am POS: Aprikosen
25 25.06.2021 15.06.2021 • Flandern
• Südliche Hemisphäre
• Melonen aus Murcia, Spanien
• Avocados
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

30.06.2021

Global Grape Congress

The new meeting point for leading players in the global grape industry

01.09.2021

Potato Europe 2021

Meet the exhibitors from home and abroad with the latest technology, a large range of varieties and extensive know-how covering all aspects of successful potato production.

07.09.2021

Macfrut 2021

Fruit & Veg Professional Show

08.09.2021

Rieder Messe

Wer die Landtechnik der Zukunft erleben will, kommt an Ried nicht vorbei. Internationale Marktführer und namhafte Aussteller zeigen die gesamte Bandbreite von Land- und Forsttechnik bis hin zu Pflanzenbau, Grünland und...

08.09.2021

BIOFACH AMERICA LATINA

Latin America is the third largest region of organic land worldwide with organic sales in Brazil amounting to US$ 350 million. BIOFACH AMERICA LATINA co-located with BIO BRAZIL FAIR and Naturaltech opens its doors for all members...

23.09.2021

BIOFACH AMERICA

BIOFACH AMERICA – ALL THINGS ORGANIC, co-located with Natural Products Expo East, is the leading trade show for organic products at the US East Coast. The US organic market is the largest market worldwide: in 2017, the turnover...

24.09.2021

VIII South-Eastern Europe Symposium on Vegetables and Potatoes

Division Protected Cultivation and Soilless Culture, Division Vegetables, Roots and Tubers, Workgroup Balkan Vegetable and Potato Production

alle Events ansehen
To Top
Copyright © 2021 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.