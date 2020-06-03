Get in the priority lane for ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA

Exhibitors at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA can be first in line to get preferred locations in the hall floorplan for this November’s event provided they submit their applications before the start of next month.



Companies from 40 different countries and regions have already confirmed bookings for Asia’s leading fresh produce show. It takes place on 18-20 November 2020 at Singapore EXPO, the city’s world-class exhibition centre close to Singapore international airport.



Exhibitors at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA need to apply for their stands online before 1 July 2020 to get in the priority lane for stand placement. You do this by accessing the online application platform at the website: www.asiafruitlogistica.com/Exhibitors/



And to give exhibitors even more flexibility, ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA has made a special legal provision to its standard terms and conditions for 2020. Exhibitors who’ve already submitted their stand applications can now cancel participation at any time provided it is before they confirmed the stand placement proposal by July.



ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA is helping the global fresh fruit and vegetable business to reconnect in Asia in 2020. Exhibitors from every continent have already submitted applications and are now preparing their participation at Asia’s leading fresh produce trade show on 18-20 November 2020.



“We look forward to attending ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA in Singapore this year,” said Federico Milanese, International Development Manager at Italian kiwifruit marketer Jingold. “We attended the show from the very beginning and for us it’s such an important show that gives us the opportunity to meet all our clients in Asia and to plan the new season together.”



“Our participation on this edition of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA is very important for us”, said Joaquín Gómez Carrasco, President at Apoexpa, the Spanish Association of Producers and Exporters of Fruit, Table Grapes and other agricultural products. “This trade show is a must for fruit importers in South East Asia so it will help us consolidate the internationalization of our associates. We’ve been attending to ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA for many years already and our interest on the Asian markets continues to grow”.



Owen Zhang, General Manager at Chinese fruit giant Goodfarmer also expressed his confidence: “Goodfarmer has participated in ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA for 13 consecutive years. We reunite with our old partners and make new friends through this platform every year. The buyers are very professional. We believe the quality of participants is one of the key indicators of success for any trade show, and ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA always delivers.”



Dan Mathieson, Chief Executive of Zespri, said “Me and our global sales and marketing team in Singapore are really excited about having ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA here. It’s a terrific location for the event. We’re missing that personal contact with our customers and colleagues. There’s nothing like the face-to-face meeting to really have the conversation.”



In addition to the unrivalled business opportunities at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, visitors can look forward to an information-packed programme of events.



It all gets underway with ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS, Asia’s premier fresh produce conference event, which takes place on 17 November 2020, as always one day ahead of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA. This year’s ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS offers delegates the perfect opportunity to discuss the impact of the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis on the business in Asia, and to look forward to the new business opportunities across Asia in 2021. See www.asiafruitcongress.com for more information.



On ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA’s show floor, visitors can take part in a range of daily Hall Forums. ASIAFRUIT BUSINESS FORUM offers practical ideas and solutions for better fresh produce marketing and business management. SMART HORTICULTURE ASIA looks at opportunities for high-tech horticulture in the wake of Covid-19, with sessions on autonomous growing, robotic harvesting, urban farming and data-driven supply chains. COOL LOGISTICS ASIA provides a programme of workshops on cold chain management and fresh produce logistics. View the full programme of events here:

https://www.asiafruitlogistica.com/en/Visitors/Events/index.jsp



