Fusion von Dole und Total Produce ist abgeschlossen

Das US-amerikanische Unternehmen Dole Food und das irische Traditionshaus Total Produce haben sich offiziell zu einem führenden Anbieter von frischem Obst und Gemüse zusammengeschlossen.
Das neue Unternehmen, das für einen Jahresumsatz von knapp 10 Mrd US-Dollar stehen dürfte, schloss am 30. Juli seinen Börsengang an der New Yorker Börse ab. Mit 480 Mio US-Dollar blieb das Emissionsvolumen allerdings deutlich unter dem angestrebten Wert. Nachdem sich der Erstausgabetermin (IPO = Initial Public Offering) verzögert hatte, war die Zahl der ausgegebenen Aktien erhöht worden, jedoch zu einem niedrigeren Preis. Der Aktienkurs von Total Produce an der Londoner Börse sank daraufhin beträchtlich. Obwohl das neue Unternehmen in den USA börsennotiert ist, will es dem Vernehmen nach vom globalen Hauptsitz in Dublin aus operieren.
Digitale Technologien: Rückverfolgbarkeit
dank Teilchargenverwaltung erfolgreich
DOGK 2021
Der Frühbucherrabatt endet
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|29/30
|30.07.2021
|20.07.2021
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Digitale Technologien/ Warenwirtschaftssysteme
• Produkte im Trend: Pflaumen/Zwetschen
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|13.08.2021
|03.08.2021
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Produkte am POS: Rucola
|33
|20.08.2021
|10.08.2021
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Flevoland)
• Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
• Recycling, Reinigung, Entsorgung
• Macfrut 2021
|34
|27.08.2021
|17.08.2021
|• SPECIAL: Kernobst aus Europa
Meet the exhibitors from home and abroad with the latest technology, a large range of varieties and extensive know-how covering all aspects of successful potato production.
Global Avocado Congress is the meeting point for international avocado growers and marketers.
Fruit & Veg Professional Show
Wer die Landtechnik der Zukunft erleben will, kommt an Ried nicht vorbei. Internationale Marktführer und namhafte Aussteller zeigen die gesamte Bandbreite von Land- und Forsttechnik bis hin zu Pflanzenbau, Grünland und...
Latin America is the third largest region of organic land worldwide with organic sales in Brazil amounting to US$ 350 million. BIOFACH AMERICA LATINA co-located with BIO BRAZIL FAIR and Naturaltech opens its doors for all members...
BIOFACH AMERICA – ALL THINGS ORGANIC, co-located with Natural Products Expo East, is the leading trade show for organic products at the US East Coast. The US organic market is the largest market worldwide: in 2017, the turnover...
Division Protected Cultivation and Soilless Culture, Division Vegetables, Roots and Tubers, Workgroup Balkan Vegetable and Potato Production