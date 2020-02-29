Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
FRUIT LOGISTICA/Video: Expert-Talk mit Rob Trice, Better Food Ventures und The Mixing Bowl

Technologie, Landwirtschaft und Ernährung rücken immer näher zusammen und ineinander. Aber wie wird Informationstechnologie im Bereich Lebensmittel und Landwirtschaft tatsächlich angewandt? Darüber sprach Rob Trice, Better Food Ventures und The Mixing Bowl, im Interview mit Chris White, Fruitnet Media International, während der FRUIT LOGISTICA.

Im Mediastudio erklärte Trice, dass es eine komplexe Aufgabe sei, die einzelnen Bereiche der Supply Chain zusammenzubekommen. So habe z.B. jedes Start-up ein eigenes Interface im Anwendungsprotokoll, um Daten auszutauschen. „Wir haben keine Lingua France, um Begriffe aus dem Bereich Lebensmittel und Landwirtschaft zu beschreiben. Der Informationsfluss fehlt.“ Da die junge nachrückende Generation aber immer ein Handy dabei hat, sieht er gute Chancen und auch einen gewissen Druck, dass die Entwicklung voran geht.



Weitere Videos mit führenden Persönlichkeiten aus der Branche finden Sie hier.  

