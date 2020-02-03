FRUIT LOGISTICA: Statement on Coronavirus

Following the update of the World Health Organization, the health authorities of the State of Berlin have advised Messe Berlin to directly request attendees that belong to the novel coronavirus risk group to not attend FRUIT LOGISTICA.
This request applies to you as an individual only if you have:
- traveled to the province of Hubei within the past 14 days, or
- if you have had contact to a person with a confirmed coronavirus infection and
- especially in case you experience typical symptoms (fever, coughing, shortness of breath)
If you belong to the above mentioned risk group (regardless of nationality), we impress upon you not to participate at this year’s FRUIT LOGISTICA out of consideration for others and public health.
The latest State Health Authority information is that an infection can also be contracted by a person who does not yet show any symptoms themselves. Therefore it is important to also inform healthy people that they may be a risk to others if they have had contact with sick people or have been in Hubei province within the last 14 days.
We remain in close contact with the health authorities of the State of Berlin. Rest assured that the safety of our FRUIT LOGISTICA attendees has highest priority for us and that we take necessary precautionary measures.
Please keep an eye on our website for further updates.
