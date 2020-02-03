Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Montag, 3. Februar 2020
Zurück zur Übersicht
03.02.2020

FRUIT LOGISTICA: Statement on Coronavirus

Following the update of the World Health Organization, the health authorities of the State of Berlin have advised Messe Berlin to directly request attendees that belong to the novel coronavirus risk group to not attend FRUIT LOGISTICA.

This request applies to you as an individual only if you have:

- traveled to the province of Hubei within the past 14 days, or
- if you have had contact to a person with a confirmed coronavirus infection and
- especially in case you experience typical symptoms (fever, coughing, shortness of breath)

If you belong to the above mentioned risk group (regardless of nationality), we impress upon you not to participate at this year’s FRUIT LOGISTICA out of consideration for others and public health.

The latest State Health Authority information is that an infection can also be contracted by a person who does not yet show any symptoms themselves. Therefore it is important to also inform healthy people that they may be a risk to others if they have had contact with sick people or have been in Hubei province within the last 14 days.

We remain in close contact with the health authorities of the State of Berlin. Rest assured that the safety of our FRUIT LOGISTICA attendees has highest priority for us and that we take necessary precautionary measures.

Please keep an eye on our website for further updates.

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Messen
Verwandte Themen
Die wichtigsten europäischen Märkte auf einen Blick im ... 03.02.2020
Belgien zieht in die Halle 27 der Fruit Logistica ein 31.01.2020
Biofach wird um zwei Hallen erweitert 31.01.2020
FLIA 2020: Violì von Apofruit Italia Soc. Coop. Agricol... 30.01.2020
AMI lädt am neuen Standort zu Diskussionen um relevante... 30.01.2020
CSO Italy/ITA Berlin: „Italien - Die Schönheit der Qual... 30.01.2020
FLIA 2020: Tomato YOOM™ von Syngenta Seeds B.V. ist nom... 29.01.2020
FRUIT LOGISTICA: Spotlight stellt Innovationen der Fris... 28.01.2020
Tenderstem Royale® von Sakata Vegetables Europe SAS ist... 28.01.2020
QS mit mehr Internationalität und noch besserer Rückver... 28.01.2020

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

03.02.2020

Fruchthandelsagentur in München sucht ab sofort Mitarbeiter (m/w/d) im Einkauf & Verkauf und Sachbearbeiter (m/w/d). Italienische Sprachkenntnisse erwünscht.

27.01.2020

SPAR Österreichische Warenhandels-AG: Wir suchen: Qualitätskontrolleur (m/w/d) Obst, Gemüse und ultrafrische Produkte Dienstort: Italien

22.01.2020

vitalente oHG: Zur Führung seines Teams im Großraum Köln/Bonn sucht unser Kunde in Vollzeit zum nächstmöglichen Zeitpunkt einen Operativen Geschäftsführer (m/w/d) im Obst- und Gemüse Großhandel

20.01.2020

Eosta B.V. in Waddinxveen, NL: Der Bio-Markt wächst weiter! Für unser kaufmännisches Team suchen wir: ACCOUNT MANAGER (m/w/d) für deutschsprachiges Europa

19.12.2019

Neue Herausforderung gesucht! Aktuell selbständiger Kaufmann (Wochenmarkt und Lieferdienst Obst und Gemüse) sucht neue Herausforderung im Großhandel. Verkauf/ Einkauf ...

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 5/2020 inkl. Italien, Spanien und Ecuador Special

FRUIT LOGISTICA:
ZUKUNFTSVISIONEN WERDEN
MORGEN REALITÄT

Deutschland: Verbände fordern sachliche
Diskussionen bei Preispolitik und Brandthemen

GROSSMÄRKTE
Standortfragen und Food Service im Fokus

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Januar

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
5 31.01.2020 17.01.2020 • FRUIT LOGISTICA 2020: Messe-Eröffnung
• Deutscher Fruchthandel
• Produktsicherheit und Qualitätssicherung, Labore
17.01.2020 • SPECIAL: Obst und Gemüse aus Italien (Beilage)
17.01.2020 • SPECIAL: Obst und Gemüse aus Spanien (Beilage)

Februar

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
6 06.02.2020 24.01.2020 • FRUIT LOGISTICA 2020: Messe-Aktuell
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte (BioFach Nürnberg)
• Fruchtwelt Bodensee (Friedrichshafen)
• Produkte im Trend: Äpfel
7/8 21.02.2020 11.02.2020 • FRUIT LOGISTICA 2020: Messe-Nachbericht l
• Deutscher und globaler Fruchthandel
• Deutsche Produktion und Vermarktung
• Deutsche Frischemärkte
• Nord- und Westeuropa (Niederlande, Flandern, Frankreich, Schweiz, Österreich, Skandinavien)
• Südtirol
• Produkte am POS: Basilikum
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

05.02.2020

Fruit Logistica 2020

Aussteller und Fachbesucher nutzten auf der FRUIT LOGISTICA die Möglichkeit, ihre persönlichen Erfolgspotenziale im Handel mit Frische-Produkten wie Obst und Gemüse voll auszuschöpfen. Die FRUIT LOGISTICA umfasst weltweit alle...

12.02.2020

BIOFACH 2020

World´s Leading Trade Fair for Organic Food Organic is more than a label or certification: organic stands for quality and conviction – for the responsible use of nature’s resources. BIOFACH in the Exhibition Centre Nuremberg is...

14.02.2020

Fruchtwelt Bodensee

Internationale Fachmesse für Erwerbsobstbau, Destillation und Agrartechnik

15.02.2020

Intergastra

Die Fachmesse für Hotellerie und Gastronomie

22.02.2020

Internationale Konferenz über Bananen 2020

Das Research Centre for Banana (Bananenforschungszentrum), Teil des Indian Conucil of Agricultural Research (ICAR), organisiert in Partnerschaft mit Bioversity International und der Gesellschaft für die Förderung von Gartenbau...

26.02.2020

HortEx Vietnam 2020

HortEx Vietnam is the first specialised exhibition and conference for Horticultural and Floricultural Production and Processing Technology in Vietnam. The sector is expected to show further growth due to strong exports and a...

03.03.2020

SMAK 2020

SMAK 2020 is the Nordic Food and Beverage Trade Fair. SMAK is the most important Nordic arena for professionals within hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, catering, institutions, canteens and fast-food outlets, as well as for those...

alle Events ansehen
To Top
Copyright © 2020 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.