FRUIT LOGISTICA: Madlen Miserius freut sich auf den Termin im Mai 2021

BIO-PRODUKTION GIBT VOLLGAS —
VERBÄNDE FORDERN TRANSFORMATION
DES AGRARBEREICHES
SPINAT
BabyLeaf stark im Auswind
SÜDAMERIKA
Schlechtes Wetter beeinträchtigt
Exporte
Februar ist FRUIT LOGISTICA-Zeit, doch in diesem Jahr gehen die Uhren aufgrund von Corona anders.
Aber: Aufgeschoben ist ja nicht aufgehoben und im Mai (18. bis 20.) öffnen sich die Messe-Tore für die Obst- und Gemüse-Branche wieder.
Madlen Miserius, Senior Product Manager der FRUIT LOGISTICA, sendet verschneite Grüße aus der Hauptstadt und verspricht regelmäßige Updates zur FRUIT LOGISTICA SPECIAL EDITION.
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|5
|05.02.2021
|26.01.2021
|• Bio- und Fairtrade Produkte
• CO2-freier Handel, klimaneutrale Produkte
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Produkte im Trend: Spinat
|6
|12.02.2021
|02.02.2021
|• Fresh Convenience
• Food service
|7/8
|26.02.2021
|16.02.2021
|• Tomaten (Global Tomato Congress)
• Salat
• Tropische Melonen
• Erdbeeren aus Spanien
• Produkte am POS: Champignons
|10.02.2021
|• SPECIAL:Frische Meeting Italien - Deutschland (Beilage)
|9
|05.03.2021
|10.02.2021
|• SPECIAL: 5.000ste Ausgabe - Zukunftstrends in Produktion, Handel und Konsum
