Freitag, 5. Februar 2021
03.02.2021

FRUIT LOGISTICA: Madlen Miserius freut sich auf den Termin im Mai 2021

Foto: Screenshot Youtube

Februar ist FRUIT LOGISTICA-Zeit, doch in diesem Jahr gehen die Uhren aufgrund von Corona anders.

Aber: Aufgeschoben ist ja nicht aufgehoben und im Mai (18. bis 20.) öffnen sich die Messe-Tore für die Obst- und Gemüse-Branche wieder.
Madlen Miserius, Senior Product Manager der FRUIT LOGISTICA, sendet verschneite Grüße aus der Hauptstadt und verspricht regelmäßige Updates zur FRUIT LOGISTICA SPECIAL EDITION. 

Kategorie: Messen
