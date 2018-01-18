FRUIT LOGISTICA Innovation Award: Wasabi Giftbox ist nominiert

Foto: East4Fresh - Color2Food BV

Eine Geschenkbox aus unbehandeltem Holz mit 40 g bis 60 g frischem und in fließendem Quellwasser kultivierten Wasabi-Rhizom und einer Wasabi-Raspel aus Edelstahl. Wasabi gibt asiatischen Gerichten eine typische Würze. Viele auf dem Markt erhältliche Wasabi-Würz-Produkte enthalten verschwindend geringe Mengen frischen Wasabi und können mit Zusatzstoffen belastet sein. Der Qualitätswasabi in der Geschenkbox ist 100 % frisch und rein und verspricht ein kulinarisches Umami-Abenteuer am eigenen Esstisch.



Wasabi Giftbox, East4Fresh - Color2Food BV, Niederlande, Halle 1.2 C-15, www.east4fresh.nl



Sehen Sie sich auf youtube ein Video dazu an: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QVfZmTgMLTE



A gift box made of untreated wood containing a 40 to 60 g genuine fresh wasabi rhizome together with a stainless-steel wasabi rasp. Wasabi can be used as a spicy ingredient particularly in Asian dishes. Many wasabi products involve very little fresh wasabi and often contain extra additives. The wasabi in the Wasabi Giftbox is 100% fresh. It is specially cultivated in flowing spring water and provides a culinary umami adventure at the dining table or in the kitchen.



Wasabi Giftbox, East4Fresh - Color2Food BV, Netherlands, Hall 1.2 C-15, www.east4fresh.nl



Watch a video about it on youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QVfZmTgMLTE