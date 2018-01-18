Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Donnerstag, 18. Januar 2018
Zurück zur Übersicht
17.01.2018

FRUIT LOGISTICA Innovation Award: Wasabi Giftbox ist nominiert

Foto: East4Fresh - Color2Food BV

Eine Geschenkbox aus unbehandeltem Holz mit 40 g bis 60 g frischem und in fließendem Quellwasser kultivierten Wasabi-Rhizom und einer Wasabi-Raspel aus Edelstahl. Wasabi gibt asiatischen Gerichten eine typische Würze.  Viele auf dem Markt erhältliche Wasabi-Würz-Produkte enthalten verschwindend geringe Mengen frischen Wasabi und können mit Zusatzstoffen belastet sein. Der Qualitätswasabi in der Geschenkbox ist 100 % frisch und rein und verspricht ein kulinarisches Umami-Abenteuer am eigenen Esstisch.

Wasabi Giftbox, East4Fresh - Color2Food BV, Niederlande, Halle 1.2 C-15, www.east4fresh.nl

Sehen Sie sich auf youtube ein Video dazu an: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QVfZmTgMLTE

A gift box made of untreated wood containing a 40 to 60 g genuine fresh wasabi rhizome together with a stainless-steel wasabi rasp. Wasabi can be used as a spicy ingredient particularly in Asian dishes. Many wasabi products involve very little fresh wasabi and often contain extra additives. The wasabi in the Wasabi Giftbox is 100% fresh. It is specially cultivated in flowing spring water and provides a culinary umami adventure at the dining table or in the kitchen.  

Wasabi Giftbox, East4Fresh - Color2Food BV, Netherlands, Hall 1.2 C-15, www.east4fresh.nl

Watch a video about it on youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QVfZmTgMLTE

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Awards
Verwandte Themen
Landgard: Model Sara Nuru übergibt Landgard Awards 2018 17.01.2018
FRUIT LOGISTICA Innovation Award: The Alberts Smoothie ... 16.01.2018
FRUIT LOGISTICA Innovation Award: Scheufelen – Grass Pa... 15.01.2018
FRUIT LOGISTICA Innovation Award: Pook Coconut Chips is... 15.01.2018
FRUIT LOGISTICA Innovation Award: Malver von Turatti sr... 11.01.2018
FRUIT LOGISTICA Innovation Award: LogoFrucht von Keller... 10.01.2018
FRUIT LOGISTICA Innovation Award: In-field Laboratory f... 09.01.2018
FRUIT LOGISTICA Innovation Award 2018: H2Hybrid von H2H... 08.01.2018
FRUIT LOGISTICA Innovation Award 2018: Adora von HM Cla... 08.01.2018
Das sind die Nominierten des FRUIT LOGISTICA Innovation... 12.12.2017

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

17.01.2018

GALAB Laboratories GmbH, Hamburg: Wir suchen zum nächstmöglichen Zeitpunkt: Leiter Kundendienst/customer service manager (m/w)

15.01.2018

Arnulf Weiller GmbH, Herxheim: Zur Verstärkung unseres Teams suchen wir ab sofort einen Ein- und Verkäufer - Obst und Gemüse (m/w)

04.01.2018

REWE Group: Für den Standort Verona (Italien) suchen wir ab sofort einen qualifizierten und engagierten Key Account Manager (w/m) im Bereich Bio Obst- und Gemüsehandel

14.12.2017

biofruit GmbH, Düren: Zur Unterstützung des weiterhin wachsenden jungen Teams suchen wir ab sofort einen/eine Mitarbeiter/in Ein- & Verkauf Obst & Gemüse

30.11.2017

Leiter Verkauf Innendienst bei Marktführer in der Obst- und Gemüsebranche (m/w), Dienstsitz: Großraum Erfurt...

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 3/2018

Immer individueller

VERPACKUNG
Nachhaltigkeit und Kleinverpackungen bestimmen das Geschäft

COOL CHAIN MANAGEMENT
Anteil konventioneller Kühlschiffe nimmt ab

LEH
Oliver Wymann sieht Siegeszug der Supermärkte ins Stocken geraten

BIO
Obst legt 2017 auch durch Importe zu

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Januar

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
3 19.01.2018 09.01.2018 • FRUIT LOGISTICA 2018: Messe-Vorschau ll
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Cool Chain Management: Reife-, Kühl-, Lagerungstechnik, Logistik, Transport
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte, Nachhaltigkeit
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Feldsalat
02.01.2018 • SPECIAL: Flandern (Beilage)
10.01.2018 • SPECIAL: Spanien (Beilage)
4 26.01.2018 16.01.2018 • FRUIT LOGISTICA 2018: Messe-Hauptausgabe
• Übersee-Produkte, Exoten, Spezialitäten
• Osteuropa, Israel, Nordafrika, Österreich, Schweiz, Türkei, Griechenland, Zypern, Skandinavien
• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
• Innovationen im Grünen Sortiment
09.01.2018 • SPECIAL: Frankreich (Beilage)
09.01.2018 • FRUIT LOGISTICA Exhibition Guide 2018 (Beilage)

Februar

zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

19.01.2018

Internationale Grüne Woche

The IGW is a one-of-a-kind international exhibition for the food, agricultural and horticultural industries. At the same time, the IGW is the point of origin for the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) with more than 70...

23.01.2018

IPM Essen

Die Weltleitmesse des Gartenbaus

24.01.2018

Empack

Fachmesse für Verpackungstechnik

24.01.2018

AGROmashEXPO

The biggest agricultural trade exhibition in Hungary

24.01.2018

V Fresh Produce (Fruit & Veg) Trade Mission in the UK

An exclusive and private B2B event limited to 10 international fruit and/or vegetable producers (limited places available). TradexFirm is attracting for this event the largest and most renowned UK importers and distributors of...

01.02.2018

Fieragricola

Internationale Messe für Produkte und Dienstleistungen der neuen Agrikultur.

05.02.2018

Prodexpo

The largest annual specialized exhibition in Russia and Eastern Europe. For more than 20 years, it has determined the development of the domestic food industry.

alle Events ansehen
To Top

Branchennachrichten

Einzelhandel

Fruchthandel

Logistik

Übersee

Produktion

Tipps und Links

Fruchthandel Branchen-Guide
Copyright © 2018 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.