FRUIT LOGISTICA Innovation Award: Wasabi Giftbox ist nominiert

Eine Geschenkbox aus unbehandeltem Holz mit 40 g bis 60 g frischem und in fließendem Quellwasser kultivierten Wasabi-Rhizom und einer Wasabi-Raspel aus Edelstahl. Wasabi gibt asiatischen Gerichten eine typische Würze. Viele auf dem Markt erhältliche Wasabi-Würz-Produkte enthalten verschwindend geringe Mengen frischen Wasabi und können mit Zusatzstoffen belastet sein. Der Qualitätswasabi in der Geschenkbox ist 100 % frisch und rein und verspricht ein kulinarisches Umami-Abenteuer am eigenen Esstisch.
Wasabi Giftbox, East4Fresh - Color2Food BV, Niederlande, Halle 1.2 C-15, www.east4fresh.nl
Sehen Sie sich auf youtube ein Video dazu an: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QVfZmTgMLTE
A gift box made of untreated wood containing a 40 to 60 g genuine fresh wasabi rhizome together with a stainless-steel wasabi rasp. Wasabi can be used as a spicy ingredient particularly in Asian dishes. Many wasabi products involve very little fresh wasabi and often contain extra additives. The wasabi in the Wasabi Giftbox is 100% fresh. It is specially cultivated in flowing spring water and provides a culinary umami adventure at the dining table or in the kitchen.
Wasabi Giftbox, East4Fresh - Color2Food BV, Netherlands, Hall 1.2 C-15, www.east4fresh.nl
Watch a video about it on youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QVfZmTgMLTE
FRESH CUT
Akzeptanz in Deutschland 2017 stärker gestiegen —Wichtiger Beitrag zur gesunden Ernährung
RÜCKBLICK
Turbulenzen im Fruchtgeschäft und beim Wetter hielten die Branche in Atem
SÜDAFRIKA
Obstbranche feiert 20 Jahre freien Exportzugang
LKW-KARTELL
Verbände-Geschädigten-Gemeinschaft schließt sich Sammelklage vor niederländischem Gericht an
