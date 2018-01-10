FRUIT LOGISTICA Innovation Award: LogoFrucht von Kellermeister Manns ist nominiert

Obst und Gemüse jeder Form und Größe, insbesondere mit runden Oberflächen, können jetzt mit einer speziellen geschmacksneutralen, wasserfesten Lebensmittelfarbe, die lebensmittelrechtlich unbedenklich und produktschonend ist, präzise und scharf bedruckt werden. Die Haltbarkeit der Früchte bleibt davon unberührt. Die gut haltende Farbe hat eine hohe Kontraststärke und kann für die unterschiedlichsten Designs und Marketingkonzepte eingesetzt werden. Die Druckfläche ist wesentlich größer als bei der bisherigen Lasertechnologie.
LogoFrucht, Kellermeister Manns GmbH, Deutschland, Halle 11.1 B-15, www.kellermeister-manns.de
Fruit and vegetables of any shape or size, including those with round surfaces, can now be accurately and sharply printed with a special neutral, water-resistant food colouring which conforms to foodstuff legislation and is also gentle on the product. The shelf life of the fruit remains unaffected. High contrast levels and the durability of the printing material mean it can be used for a wide range of different designs and marketing concept, and the printing area is also much larger than with previous laser technology.
LogoFrucht, Kellermeister Manns GmbH, Germany, Hall 11.1 B-15, www.kellermeister-manns.de
NIEDERLANDE
Kernobst-Branche sieht weiteres Potential für Conférence-Birnen
SCHWEIZ
Import von Lebensmitteln soll erleichtert werden
GASTRONOMIE
Gute Aussichten für den Außer-Haus-Verzehr im neuen Jahr
KNOLLENSELLERIE
AMI sieht Zeichen für Wachstum
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|1/2
|12.01.2018
|02.01.2018
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2018: Messe-Vorschau l
|05.01.2018
|• Fresh Convenience
|3
|19.01.2018
|09.01.2018
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2018: Messe-Vorschau ll
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Cool Chain Management: Reife-, Kühl-, Lagerungstechnik, Logistik, Transport
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte, Nachhaltigkeit
• Software-Lösungen
|02.01.2018
|• SPECIAL: Flandern (Beilage)
|10.01.2018
|• SPECIAL: Spanien (Beilage)
|4
|26.01.2018
|16.01.2018
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2018: Messe-Hauptausgabe
• Übersee-Produkte, Exoten, Spezialitäten
• Osteuropa, Israel, Nordafrika, Österreich, Schweiz, Türkei, Griechenland, Zypern, Skandinavien
• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
• Innovationen im Grünen Sortiment
|09.01.2018
|• SPECIAL: Frankreich (Beilage)
The ISFC 2018 will include a wide range of presentations that cover many different aspects of the soft fruit industry. Simultaneously to the presentations we will have an exhibition where soft fruit related companies and...
25th International Trade Exhibition for Food and Beverage
The IGW is a one-of-a-kind international exhibition for the food, agricultural and horticultural industries. At the same time, the IGW is the point of origin for the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) with more than 70...
Die Weltleitmesse des Gartenbaus
Fachmesse für Verpackungstechnik
The biggest agricultural trade exhibition in Hungary
An exclusive and private B2B event limited to 10 international fruit and/or vegetable producers (limited places available). TradexFirm is attracting for this event the largest and most renowned UK importers and distributors of...