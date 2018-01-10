Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Mittwoch, 10. Januar 2018
10.01.2018

FRUIT LOGISTICA Innovation Award: LogoFrucht von Kellermeister Manns ist nominiert

Foto: Kellermeister Manns GmbH

Obst und Gemüse jeder Form und Größe, insbesondere mit runden Oberflächen, können jetzt mit einer speziellen geschmacksneutralen, wasserfesten Lebensmittelfarbe, die lebensmittelrechtlich unbedenklich und produktschonend ist, präzise und scharf bedruckt werden. Die Haltbarkeit der Früchte bleibt davon unberührt. Die gut haltende Farbe hat eine hohe Kontraststärke und kann für die unterschiedlichsten Designs und Marketingkonzepte eingesetzt werden. Die Druckfläche ist wesentlich größer als bei der bisherigen Lasertechnologie.

LogoFrucht, Kellermeister Manns GmbH, Deutschland, Halle 11.1 B-15, www.kellermeister-manns.de

Fruit and vegetables of any shape or size, including those with round surfaces, can now be accurately and sharply printed with a special neutral, water-resistant food colouring which conforms to foodstuff legislation and is also gentle on the product. The shelf life of the fruit remains unaffected. High contrast levels and the durability of the printing material mean it can be used for a wide range of different designs and marketing concept, and the printing area is also much larger than with previous laser technology.

LogoFrucht, Kellermeister Manns GmbH, Germany, Hall 11.1 B-15, www.kellermeister-manns.de

