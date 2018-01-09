Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Dienstag, 9. Januar 2018
09.01.2018

FRUIT LOGISTICA Innovation Award: In-field Laboratory for Agricultural Testing ist nominiert

Foto: Croptimal Ltd.

Eine mobile Einheit zur Durchführung präziser Echtzeit-Praxistests an Nutzpflanzen, Boden und Wasser. Feldversuche in diesem kompakten Labor können die Prüfzeiten von Tagen auf wenige Minuten reduzieren. Das System ist so ausgestattet, dass es eine umfassende Materialanalyse von Nährstoffen und Verunreinigungen ermöglicht. Die Qualität der Ergebnisse ist konstant. Die wichtigsten Wachstumsparameter der Kulturpflanzen können zeitnah optimiert werden. Die Echtzeitanalyse kann somit Kosten sparen und höhere Erträge garantieren.

In-field Laboratory for Agricultural Testing, Croptimal Ltd, Israel, Halle B/City Cube C-17, www.croptimal.com
A mobile unit for carrying out accurate real-time practical tests on crops, soil and water. Field tests in this compact laboratory can reduce testing times to a matter of minutes rather than days. The system is equipped to provide comprehensive material analysis of nutrients and impurities. The quality of the results is consistent and can be used immediately to enable the prompt optimization of the key growth parameters for plants under cultivation. Real time analysis can thus save costs and guarantee higher yields.

In-field Laboratory for Agricultural Testing, Croptimal Ltd, Israel, Hall B City Cube C-17, www.croptimal.com

Kategorie: Awards
