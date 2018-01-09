FRUIT LOGISTICA Innovation Award: In-field Laboratory for Agricultural Testing ist nominiert

Eine mobile Einheit zur Durchführung präziser Echtzeit-Praxistests an Nutzpflanzen, Boden und Wasser. Feldversuche in diesem kompakten Labor können die Prüfzeiten von Tagen auf wenige Minuten reduzieren. Das System ist so ausgestattet, dass es eine umfassende Materialanalyse von Nährstoffen und Verunreinigungen ermöglicht. Die Qualität der Ergebnisse ist konstant. Die wichtigsten Wachstumsparameter der Kulturpflanzen können zeitnah optimiert werden. Die Echtzeitanalyse kann somit Kosten sparen und höhere Erträge garantieren.
In-field Laboratory for Agricultural Testing, Croptimal Ltd, Israel, Halle B/City Cube C-17, www.croptimal.com
A mobile unit for carrying out accurate real-time practical tests on crops, soil and water. Field tests in this compact laboratory can reduce testing times to a matter of minutes rather than days. The system is equipped to provide comprehensive material analysis of nutrients and impurities. The quality of the results is consistent and can be used immediately to enable the prompt optimization of the key growth parameters for plants under cultivation. Real time analysis can thus save costs and guarantee higher yields.
In-field Laboratory for Agricultural Testing, Croptimal Ltd, Israel, Hall B City Cube C-17, www.croptimal.com
NIEDERLANDE
Kernobst-Branche sieht weiteres Potential für Conférence-Birnen
SCHWEIZ
Import von Lebensmitteln soll erleichtert werden
GASTRONOMIE
Gute Aussichten für den Außer-Haus-Verzehr im neuen Jahr
KNOLLENSELLERIE
AMI sieht Zeichen für Wachstum
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|1/2
|12.01.2018
|02.01.2018
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2018: Messe-Vorschau l
|05.01.2018
|• Fresh Convenience
|3
|19.01.2018
|09.01.2018
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2018: Messe-Vorschau ll
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Cool Chain Management: Reife-, Kühl-, Lagerungstechnik, Logistik, Transport
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte, Nachhaltigkeit
• Software-Lösungen
|02.01.2018
|• SPECIAL: Flandern (Beilage)
|10.01.2018
|• SPECIAL: Spanien (Beilage)
|4
|26.01.2018
|16.01.2018
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2018: Messe-Hauptausgabe
• Übersee-Produkte, Exoten, Spezialitäten
• Osteuropa, Israel, Nordafrika, Österreich, Schweiz, Türkei, Griechenland, Zypern, Skandinavien
• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
• Innovationen im Grünen Sortiment
|09.01.2018
|• SPECIAL: Frankreich (Beilage)
The ISFC 2018 will include a wide range of presentations that cover many different aspects of the soft fruit industry. Simultaneously to the presentations we will have an exhibition where soft fruit related companies and...
25th International Trade Exhibition for Food and Beverage
The IGW is a one-of-a-kind international exhibition for the food, agricultural and horticultural industries. At the same time, the IGW is the point of origin for the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) with more than 70...
Die Weltleitmesse des Gartenbaus
Fachmesse für Verpackungstechnik
The biggest agricultural trade exhibition in Hungary
An exclusive and private B2B event limited to 10 international fruit and/or vegetable producers (limited places available). TradexFirm is attracting for this event the largest and most renowned UK importers and distributors of...