FRUIT LOGISTICA Innovation Award 2018: H2Hybrid von H2Hydroponics ist nominiert

Foto: H2Hydroponics

Ein patentiertes Baumschul- und Bewässerungssystem für die hydroponische Pflanzenzüchtung, geeignet für den Gewächshausanbau, vertical farms und Aquaponik. Das Wasser, das die Wurzeln der Pflanzen in diesem System versorgt, ist mit Sauerstoff angereichert. Dadurch kann der Wasserbedarf im Pflanzenwachstumsprozess um bis zu 80 % reduziert werden. Das synchronisierte Sauerstoff- und Temperaturmanagement reduziert den Stromverbrauch um bis zu 25 %. Die Maße einer H2Hybrid-Platte sind 1.200 mm x 490 mm x 53 mm. Sie kann einzeln oder als Teil eines größeren Systems eingesetzt werden.



H2Hybrid, H2Hydroponics, Spanien, Halle 8.1 B-23, www.h2hydroponics.com



A patented nursery and irrigation system for hydroponic plant breeding, suitable for greenhouse cultivation, vertical farms and aquaponics. The water supplying the roots of the plants in this system is enriched with oxygen. As a result, the volume of water required in the plant growth process can be reduced by up to 80%. The synchronised oxygen and temperature management system also reduces power consumption by up to 25%. One H2Hybrid panel measures 1200 mm x 490 mm x 53 mm deep and can be used individually or as part of a larger system.



H2Hybrid, H2Hydroponics, Spain, Hall 8.1 B-23, www.h2hydroponics.com



