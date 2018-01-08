FRUIT LOGISTICA Innovation Award 2018: Adora von HM Clause ist nominiert

Foto: HM Clause

Eine neue dunkelbraune Varietät der Marmande-Tomate: Ihre originelle Farbe und attraktive Form fallen sofort auf. Die Marmande ist eine robuste, alte gerippte Fleischtomaten-Sorte, die sehr früh reift. Die Adora hebt sich von anderen Marmande-Tomaten durch ihren außergewöhnlich gut balancierten intensiven süß-säuerlichen Geschmack ab. Darüber hinaus sticht sie hervor durch ausgezeichnete Haltbarkeit, durch ihre Festigkeit und bemerkenswerte ernährungsphysiologische Eigenschaften.



Adora, HM Clause, Spanien, Halle 8.2 B-21, www.hmclause.com



A new dark brown variety of the Marmande tomato: Its original colour and very attractive shape make it an immediate eye-catcher. The Marmande is a traditional ribbed beef tomato which ripens very early. The Adora stands out from other Marmande tomatoes because of its exceptionally balanced but intense sweet-and-sour taste. It is also notable for its excellent shelf-life, firm flesh and its excellent nutritional properties.



Adora, HM Clause, Spain, Hall 8.2 B-21, www.hmclause.com

