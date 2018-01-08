FRUIT LOGISTICA Innovation Award 2018: Adora von HM Clause ist nominiert

Eine neue dunkelbraune Varietät der Marmande-Tomate: Ihre originelle Farbe und attraktive Form fallen sofort auf. Die Marmande ist eine robuste, alte gerippte Fleischtomaten-Sorte, die sehr früh reift. Die Adora hebt sich von anderen Marmande-Tomaten durch ihren außergewöhnlich gut balancierten intensiven süß-säuerlichen Geschmack ab. Darüber hinaus sticht sie hervor durch ausgezeichnete Haltbarkeit, durch ihre Festigkeit und bemerkenswerte ernährungsphysiologische Eigenschaften.
Adora, HM Clause, Spanien, Halle 8.2 B-21, www.hmclause.com
A new dark brown variety of the Marmande tomato: Its original colour and very attractive shape make it an immediate eye-catcher. The Marmande is a traditional ribbed beef tomato which ripens very early. The Adora stands out from other Marmande tomatoes because of its exceptionally balanced but intense sweet-and-sour taste. It is also notable for its excellent shelf-life, firm flesh and its excellent nutritional properties.
Adora, HM Clause, Spain, Hall 8.2 B-21, www.hmclause.com
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|1/2
|12.01.2018
|02.01.2018
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2018: Messe-Vorschau l
|05.01.2018
|• Fresh Convenience
|3
|19.01.2018
|09.01.2018
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2018: Messe-Vorschau ll
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Cool Chain Management: Reife-, Kühl-, Lagerungstechnik, Logistik, Transport
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte, Nachhaltigkeit
• Software-Lösungen
|02.01.2018
|• SPECIAL: Flandern (Beilage)
|10.01.2018
|• SPECIAL: Spanien (Beilage)
|4
|26.01.2018
|16.01.2018
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2018: Messe-Hauptausgabe
• Übersee-Produkte, Exoten, Spezialitäten
• Osteuropa, Israel, Nordafrika, Österreich, Schweiz, Türkei, Griechenland, Zypern, Skandinavien
• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
• Innovationen im Grünen Sortiment
|09.01.2018
|• SPECIAL: Frankreich (Beilage)
The ISFC 2018 will include a wide range of presentations that cover many different aspects of the soft fruit industry. Simultaneously to the presentations we will have an exhibition where soft fruit related companies and...
25th International Trade Exhibition for Food and Beverage
The IGW is a one-of-a-kind international exhibition for the food, agricultural and horticultural industries. At the same time, the IGW is the point of origin for the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) with more than 70...
Die Weltleitmesse des Gartenbaus
Fachmesse für Verpackungstechnik
The biggest agricultural trade exhibition in Hungary
An exclusive and private B2B event limited to 10 international fruit and/or vegetable producers (limited places available). TradexFirm is attracting for this event the largest and most renowned UK importers and distributors of...