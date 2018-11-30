Fruchthandel Branchen-Guide 2019 ab dieser Woche erhältlich

Kontakte und Know-how sind wichtige Voraussetzungen für den Geschäftserfolg. Beides findet man im Fruchthandel Branchen-Guide. Der Jahresband gibt einen Überblick aller relevanten Unternehmen und Organisationen der Fruchtbranche in Deutschland und ausgewählte Kontakte aus den Nachbarstaaten Belgien, Niederlande, Österreich, Polen, Schweiz und Tschechien.
Über die Adressdaten hinausgehend umfasst der Fruchthandel Branchen-Guide Trend- und PoS-Analysen für neun wichtige O+G Produktkategorien sowie statistische Informationen über den deutschen Lebensmittelmarkt. Die vorliegende Ausgabe 2019 umfasst 344 Seiten mit über 4.500 aktuellen Adressdaten. Alle Fruchthandel-Abonnenten erhalten in dieser Woche ein kostenloses Exemplar. Nicht-Abonnenten können das Buch zum Preis von Euro 64,50 (zzgl. Versandkosten und MwSt.) per E-Mail beim Verlag bestellen. Ansprechpartnerin ist Ingrid Bergmeister, ib@fruchthandel.de.
DEUTSCHLAND ZEIGT WIEDER MEHR INTERESSE AN ITALIENISCHEN CITRUSFRÜCHTEN
ICOP-Konferenz 2018: Inhaltliche Neugestaltung der GMO ist eher Evolution als Revolution
KNOBLAUCH
Deutschland auf Importe angewiesen
• Citrus aus den Mittelmeerländern
• Obst und Wintergemüse aus Italien
• Produkte im Trend: Knoblauch
• Exoten, Melonen und Spezialitäten
• Kernobst aus Südtirol
• Finanzdienstleistungen
• Produkte am POS: Rosenkohl
• SPECIAL: BEST IN FRESH 2019 - Der Showroom für Marken, Konzepte und Ideen
• Weihnachts-/Neujahrsausgabe
• Produkte im Trend: Avocados
