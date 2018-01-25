Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Donnerstag, 25. Januar 2018
Zurück zur Übersicht
25.01.2018

Freshfel Europe: Conference about Task Force on Fruit and Vegetable research

In January, Freshfel Europe (the European Fresh Produce Association) and A.R.E.F.L.H. (the European Assembly of fruit, vegetable and horticulture regions) organised in coordination with the two European university and research centre networks for fruit and vegetable related research, EUFRIN and EUVRIN, a conference on the research priorities for the fruit and vegetable sector for the current Horizon 2020 funding programme and its successor, Framework Programme 9 (FP9).

During the conference in Brussels, the four organisations joined forces to organize for the second time a pan-European multi-stakeholder meeting to review the state of play of research and innovation for the fruit and vegetables sector. The0 event gathered close to 100 experts and aimed at further reinforcing the successful cooperation between the four organisations and offering a unique platform for discussion between business representatives, researchers, and representatives of the European institutions.

From the discussion, both fruit and vegetable business representatives and researchers endorsed the multi-actor approach that is demanded in many Horizon 2020 calls. Involving different types of actors in a consortium not only ensures a more practical focus on the real problems on the ground, but also allows for a fruit and vegetable supply chain perspective. However, the trend towards broad, multi-product projects cannot highlight the sector’s specific problems: diversified products, perishability, different areas of production with specific challenges such as drought, and the sector’s added value in relation to health and sustainability. The sector laments that fruit and vegetables remain under-represented within Horizon 2020, and that this is not reflecting the size of the sector in the economy and its societal and health benefits. After the conference, the Task Force renewed its intention to continue working for better representation of the sector in successful EU funding programmes.

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Messen
Verwandte Themen
Dole: Neues Standkonzept und kreative Snack-Ideen auf d... 24.01.2018
IPM Essen: „Digitalisierung muss eine Selbstverständlic... 24.01.2018
Landgard mit vielen neuen Konzepten auf der FRUIT LOGIS... 23.01.2018
Biofach: Umfangreiches Angebot aus Entwicklungs- und Sc... 22.01.2018
AMI: Zwiebelforum 2018 war sehr erfolgreich 22.01.2018
FRESH PRODUCE FORUM CHINA launches new programme at CHI... 19.01.2018
Äthiopien zum ersten Mal mit Länderstand auf der FRUIT ... 19.01.2018
Internationale Grüne Woche: Im 92. Jahr so internationa... 17.01.2018
Chile picked for inaugural Global Cherry Summit 17.01.2018
ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA: Get set for growth at Asia’s fres... 16.01.2018

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

22.01.2018

Frutania GmbH, Grafschaft-Ringen: Wir suchen zum nächstmöglichen Zeitpunkt: - Ein- & Verkäufer (m/w) - Disponent/Speditionskaufmann (m/w) - Prozessmanager Dienstleistungen (m/w) - Einkaufsassistent/Sachbearbeiter (m/w) und...

17.01.2018

GALAB Laboratories GmbH, Hamburg: Wir suchen zum nächstmöglichen Zeitpunkt: Leiter Kundendienst/customer service manager (m/w)

15.01.2018

Arnulf Weiller GmbH, Herxheim: Zur Verstärkung unseres Teams suchen wir ab sofort einen Ein- und Verkäufer - Obst und Gemüse (m/w)

04.01.2018

REWE Group: Für den Standort Verona (Italien) suchen wir ab sofort einen qualifizierten und engagierten Key Account Manager (w/m) im Bereich Bio Obst- und Gemüsehandel

14.12.2017

biofruit GmbH, Düren: Zur Unterstützung des weiterhin wachsenden jungen Teams suchen wir ab sofort einen/eine Mitarbeiter/in Ein- & Verkauf Obst & Gemüse

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 4/2018 inkl. Special Frankreich und Exhibition Guide Fruit Logistica 2018

Touchpoint Zukunft

FRUITNET WORLD OF FRESH PRODUCE
Event präsentiert wichtigste neue Trends im globalen Frischobstgeschäft

SOUTH AFRICA
Good growth for stone fruit in the German Market expected

FLIA 2018
Alle Nominierten auf eine Blick — jetzt sind die Messebesucher gefragt

AMAZONFRESH
Tausende Supermärkte gefährdet

Zur E-Paper-Version und E-Paper-Archiv

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Januar

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
4 26.01.2018 16.01.2018 • FRUIT LOGISTICA 2018: Messe-Hauptausgabe
• Übersee-Produkte, Exoten, Spezialitäten
• Osteuropa, Israel, Nordafrika, Österreich, Schweiz, Türkei, Griechenland, Zypern, Skandinavien
• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
• Innovationen im Grünen Sortiment
09.01.2018 • SPECIAL: Frankreich (Beilage)
09.01.2018 • FRUIT LOGISTICA Exhibition Guide 2018 (Beilage)

Februar

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
5 02.02.2018 19.01.2018 • FRUIT LOGISTICA 2018: Messe-Eröffnung
• Deutscher Fruchthandel
• Produktsicherheit und Qualitätssicherung, Labore
• Fruchtwelt Bodensee - Vorbericht
• Produkte im Trend: Kopf-/Eissalat
16.01.2018 • SPECIAL: Frischepartner Niederlande (Beilage)
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

01.02.2018

Fieragricola

Internationale Messe für Produkte und Dienstleistungen der neuen Agrikultur.

05.02.2018

Prodexpo

The largest annual specialized exhibition in Russia and Eastern Europe. For more than 20 years, it has determined the development of the domestic food industry.

06.02.2018

Fruveg Expo Balkan

Internationale Fachmesse für Obst- und Gemüseanbau, Verarbeitung und Lagerung

06.02.2018

FOOD-to-GO

8th Trade Fair of Equipment and Products for Gastronomy in Gdansk

06.02.2018

Fruitnet World of Fresh Ideas

In compact and high-quality expert panels the current issues of the fresh produce industry as well as innovative solutions in terms of equipment and machinery sector are discussed and debated.

07.02.2018

Fruit Logistica

The World's Leading Trade Fair for the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Business.

09.02.2018

HORECA

Undoubtedly the largest commercial forum for Hotels and Foodservice in Greece

alle Events ansehen
To Top

Branchennachrichten

Einzelhandel

Fruchthandel

Logistik

Übersee

Produktion

Tipps und Links

Fruchthandel Branchen-Guide
Copyright © 2018 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.