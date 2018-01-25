Freshfel Europe: Conference about Task Force on Fruit and Vegetable research

In January, Freshfel Europe (the European Fresh Produce Association) and A.R.E.F.L.H. (the European Assembly of fruit, vegetable and horticulture regions) organised in coordination with the two European university and research centre networks for fruit and vegetable related research, EUFRIN and EUVRIN, a conference on the research priorities for the fruit and vegetable sector for the current Horizon 2020 funding programme and its successor, Framework Programme 9 (FP9).
During the conference in Brussels, the four organisations joined forces to organize for the second time a pan-European multi-stakeholder meeting to review the state of play of research and innovation for the fruit and vegetables sector. The0 event gathered close to 100 experts and aimed at further reinforcing the successful cooperation between the four organisations and offering a unique platform for discussion between business representatives, researchers, and representatives of the European institutions.
From the discussion, both fruit and vegetable business representatives and researchers endorsed the multi-actor approach that is demanded in many Horizon 2020 calls. Involving different types of actors in a consortium not only ensures a more practical focus on the real problems on the ground, but also allows for a fruit and vegetable supply chain perspective. However, the trend towards broad, multi-product projects cannot highlight the sector’s specific problems: diversified products, perishability, different areas of production with specific challenges such as drought, and the sector’s added value in relation to health and sustainability. The sector laments that fruit and vegetables remain under-represented within Horizon 2020, and that this is not reflecting the size of the sector in the economy and its societal and health benefits. After the conference, the Task Force renewed its intention to continue working for better representation of the sector in successful EU funding programmes.
FRUITNET WORLD OF FRESH PRODUCE
Event präsentiert wichtigste neue Trends im globalen Frischobstgeschäft
SOUTH AFRICA
Good growth for stone fruit in the German Market expected
FLIA 2018
Alle Nominierten auf eine Blick — jetzt sind die Messebesucher gefragt
AMAZONFRESH
Tausende Supermärkte gefährdet
Zur E-Paper-Version und E-Paper-Archiv
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|4
|26.01.2018
|16.01.2018
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2018: Messe-Hauptausgabe
• Übersee-Produkte, Exoten, Spezialitäten
• Osteuropa, Israel, Nordafrika, Österreich, Schweiz, Türkei, Griechenland, Zypern, Skandinavien
• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
• Innovationen im Grünen Sortiment
|09.01.2018
|• SPECIAL: Frankreich (Beilage)
|09.01.2018
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA Exhibition Guide 2018 (Beilage)
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|5
|02.02.2018
|19.01.2018
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2018: Messe-Eröffnung
• Deutscher Fruchthandel
• Produktsicherheit und Qualitätssicherung, Labore
• Fruchtwelt Bodensee - Vorbericht
• Produkte im Trend: Kopf-/Eissalat
|16.01.2018
|• SPECIAL: Frischepartner Niederlande (Beilage)
Internationale Messe für Produkte und Dienstleistungen der neuen Agrikultur.
The largest annual specialized exhibition in Russia and Eastern Europe. For more than 20 years, it has determined the development of the domestic food industry.
Internationale Fachmesse für Obst- und Gemüseanbau, Verarbeitung und Lagerung
8th Trade Fair of Equipment and Products for Gastronomy in Gdansk
In compact and high-quality expert panels the current issues of the fresh produce industry as well as innovative solutions in terms of equipment and machinery sector are discussed and debated.
The World's Leading Trade Fair for the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Business.
Undoubtedly the largest commercial forum for Hotels and Foodservice in Greece