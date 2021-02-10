Fresh Produce India is back online on 22 April 2021 - register now

BIO-PRODUKTION GIBT VOLLGAS —
VERBÄNDE FORDERN TRANSFORMATION
DES AGRARBEREICHES
SPINAT
BabyLeaf stark im Auswind
SÜDAMERIKA
Schlechtes Wetter beeinträchtigt
Exporte
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|5
|05.02.2021
|26.01.2021
|• Bio- und Fairtrade Produkte
• CO2-freier Handel, klimaneutrale Produkte
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Produkte im Trend: Spinat
|6
|12.02.2021
|02.02.2021
|• Fresh Convenience
• Food service
|7/8
|26.02.2021
|16.02.2021
|• Tomaten (Global Tomato Congress)
• Salat
• Tropische Melonen
• Erdbeeren aus Spanien
• Produkte am POS: Champignons
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|9
|05.03.2021
|17.02.2021
|• SPECIAL: 5.000ste Ausgabe - Zukunftstrends in Produktion, Handel und Konsum
|10
|12.03.2021
|02.03.2021
|• Beerenobst
• Spargel
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
