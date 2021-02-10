Fresh Produce India is back online on 22 April 2021 - register now

India’s favourite fresh produce event became the first in the world to go online last April with more than 650 decision-makers tuning in! Now we’re enhancing our digital format in 2021.



Fresh Produce India is back with a top-quality programme of live interviews, discussions and presentations.



Our free-to-register online event brings you the best information and insights on India’s fast-growing fresh fruit and vegetable business.



Learn about the latest changes in India’s consumer and retail markets post-Covid. Find out how leading suppliers and distributors are marketing their brands direct to consumers. Discover new opportunities for imported and domestically grown fruits. And get first-rate insight on key issues, from farming reforms to ag-tech investment.

Our new online event platform for Fresh Produce India enables you to access every interactive session, network with delegates and connect with our sponsors.



Register free