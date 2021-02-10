Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Mittwoch, 10. Februar 2021
Zurück zur Übersicht
09.02.2021

Fresh Produce India is back online on 22 April 2021 - register now

India’s favourite fresh produce event became the first in the world to go online last April with more than 650 decision-makers tuning in! Now we’re enhancing our digital format in 2021.

Fresh Produce India is back with a top-quality programme of live interviews, discussions and presentations.

Our free-to-register online event brings you the best information and insights on India’s fast-growing fresh fruit and vegetable business.

Learn about the latest changes in India’s consumer and retail markets post-Covid. Find out how leading suppliers and distributors are marketing their brands direct to consumers. Discover new opportunities for imported and domestically grown fruits. And get first-rate insight on key issues, from farming reforms to ag-tech investment.
Our new online event platform for Fresh Produce India enables you to access every interactive session, network with delegates and connect with our sponsors.

Register free

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Messen
Verwandte Themen
Bio Marché auf September 2021 verschoben 09.02.2021
Ortofrutta Italia – Germania 2021 08.02.2021
FRUIT LOGISTICA: Madlen Miserius freut sich auf den Ter... 03.02.2021
IPD/Biofach eSPECIAL: Zwölf Entwicklungs- und Schwellen... 28.01.2021
FRUIT LOGISTICA SPECIAL EDITION: Aussteller-Anmeldungen... 25.01.2021
IGW Digital : Weit mehr als 20.000 Zugriffe 22.01.2021
Internationale Grüne Woche erstmalig rein digital 19.01.2021
Tasty Tom organisiert digitales „Grüne Woche“-Event 19.01.2021
Fresh Produce India is back online on 22 April 2021 13.01.2021
Internationale Grüne Woche Digital: Rooting for Tomorro... 12.01.2021

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

28.01.2021

Global Fruit Point GmbH, Buxtehude: Zur Verstärkung unseres Teams suchen wir zum Frühjahr/Sommer 2021 eine/n Fruchthandelskauffrau/-mann (w/m/d) mit Schwerpunkt Import und Vertrieb

12.01.2021

OBST VOM BODENSEE Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH: Zur Verstärkung unseres Teams am Standort in Friedrichshafen suchen wir ab sofort eine/n LEITUNG MARKETING (W/M/D)

05.01.2021

IFCO SYSTEMS GmbH, Germany: For our head office in 82049 Pullach near Munich (Germany) or working in home office we are looking for a Sales Manager (m/f/d)

04.01.2021

Global Fruit Point GmbH, Buxtehude (Germany): To strengthen our quality control department in Buxtehude, we are looking for a further full-time employee Quality Management (f/m/d), full time

04.01.2021

Global Fruit Point GmbH, Buxtehude: Norddeutsches Fruchthandels- und Importunternehmen sucht weiteren Mitarbeiter Qualitätsmanagement (w/m/d) in Vollzeit

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 5/2021

VERPACKUNGSINDUSTRIE FOKUSSIERT
KLIMASCHUTZ UND KREISLAUFWIRTSCHAFT

BIO-PRODUKTION GIBT VOLLGAS —
VERBÄNDE FORDERN TRANSFORMATION
DES AGRARBEREICHES

SPINAT
BabyLeaf stark im Auswind

SÜDAMERIKA
Schlechtes Wetter beeinträchtigt
Exporte

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Februar

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
5 05.02.2021 26.01.2021 • Bio- und Fairtrade Produkte
• CO2-freier Handel, klimaneutrale Produkte
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Produkte im Trend: Spinat
6 12.02.2021 02.02.2021 • Fresh Convenience
• Food service
7/8 26.02.2021 16.02.2021 • Tomaten (Global Tomato Congress)
• Salat
• Tropische Melonen
• Erdbeeren aus Spanien
• Produkte am POS: Champignons

März

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
9 05.03.2021 17.02.2021 • SPECIAL: 5.000ste Ausgabe - Zukunftstrends in Produktion, Handel und Konsum
10 12.03.2021 02.03.2021 • Beerenobst
• Spargel
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

17.02.2021

BIOFACH 2021 eSpecial

World´s Leading Trade Fair for Organic Food Organic is more than a label or certification: organic stands for quality and conviction – for the responsible use of nature’s resources.

24.02.2021

Tokyo Pack

With a variety of exhibits from packaging materials and machinery to converting, packaging, distribution, environmental protection equipment etc., Tokyo Pack will serve as a platform for business negotiations and international...

02.03.2021

Meeting Ortofrutta Italia-Germania Digitale Konferenz

Drei Tage Im Zeichen des italienisch-deutschen Handels

16.03.2021

Global Tomato Congress

The annual meeting point for leading players in the global tomato business

22.03.2021

ISH 2021 Digital

Leitmesse für Gebäudetechnik, Energietechnik, Klimatechnik & erneuerbare Energien

20.04.2021

ColdChain Poland

4th International Exhibition For Cold Chain & Temperature Controlled Logistics

20.04.2021

WorldFood Poland

WorldFood Poland provides a platform to connect and conduct business with over 6,800 food and beverages industry buyers operating in Eastern Europe. The event brings together the region's distributors, retailers, manufacturers...

alle Events ansehen
To Top
Copyright © 2021 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.