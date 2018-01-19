FRESH PRODUCE FORUM CHINA launches new programme at CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA

CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA, the leading national trade show for China’s fresh produce business, launches on 14-16 May in Shanghai, and FRESH PRODUCE FORUM CHINA is back with a brand-new format to give trade show visitors the best combination of information and insights on the show-floor, according to a press release.



FRESH PRODUCE FORUM CHINA (FPFC) returns with a new three-track programme format over three days, bringing CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA visitors a powerful mix of high-level discussions on the hot topics, expert talks on the ‘how-to’ of the business, and live interviews on the latest innovations and industry trends.

Powered by Asiafruit Magazine and Asiafruit China, FPFC takes place in the same hall as CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA at the Shanghai Convention & Exhibition Center of International Sourcing.

At the FPFC Keynote Stage, trade show visitors can take part in the core conference programme featuring a mix of keynote presentations, strategic insights and panel discussions on the hot topics in China’s fresh produce business.

At the FPFC Expert Stage, visitors have the opportunity to meet industry experts, and get practical insights on the best products, systems and solutions for their business in an interactive workshop-style format.

Meanwhile, the FPFC Media Studio provides visitors with a window on the latest industry developments and innovations through a stream of quick-fire live interviews.

“Visitors to CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA will be able to experience the most varied, informative and engaging FPFC programme yet,” says Wilfried Wollbold, general manager of event organiser Global Produce Events (Shanghai). “With all the FPFC elements taking place in the same hall as CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA, speakers, visitors and exhibitors will be close together for the duration of the entire show thereby optimising the networking and information opportunities.”

Having established FPFC as the premier conference and networking event for China’s fresh fruit and vegetable business, conference producer Asiafruit Magazine says it wants to provide an even more diverse and insightful programme for CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA visitors, and to respond to the growing demand from China’s fresh produce business for practical information and solutions.

“FPFC will offer more insight and ideas for China’s fresh produce business than ever before,” says Asiafruit China’s editor Yuxin Yang, who puts together the FPFC programme with Asiafruit editor John Hey. “We’re going to deliver a more lively and interactive event experience, one that connects domestic and international players, enables them to learn more about each other, and about the business. We want to help them find the systems, solutions and partners they need to really capitalise on the huge market potential here in China.”

Sessions on the FPFC Keynote Stage will focus on the big issues, including the future for Chinese brands, the changing shape of the China market, and the impact of New Retail for the country’s fresh produce business. Also featured are a series of regional showcase sessions zoning in on some of China’s fast-developing provinces in terms of production and marketing as well as category spotlights covering the rapidly emerging products in the China market.

The FPFC Expert Stage is organised into three themed days. Day One focuses on Production, with expert talks on a wide range of subjects from varietal development to covered cropping. Day Two turns the spotlight on Packaging & Marketing, looking at everything from sorting and grading solutions to how to use packaging for better merchandising of products. Day Three’s programme is dedicated to Logistics & Cold Chain, from the latest advances in controlled atmosphere technology to the best methods for developing ripening systems.

Meanwhile, visitors can stop by the FPFC Media Studio, where there will a stream of quick-fire live interviews with key industry figures covering a range of market developments and innovations. From national and regional associations discussing industry initiatives to exhibitors providing updates on the latest product launches, there will be plenty for visitors to take in.

