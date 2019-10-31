Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Donnerstag, 31. Oktober 2019
30.10.2019

Fraunhofer IVV: Neue Institutsleiterin

Fraunhofer IVV: Neue Institutsleiterin

Prof. Dr. Andrea Büttner Foto: Fraunhofer IVV

Zum 1. November 2019 wird Prof. Dr. Andrea Büttner als Institutsleiterin des Fraunhofer-Instituts für Verfahrenstechnik und Verpackung IVV in Freising berufen.

Wie das Fraunhofer IVV mitteilte, hat Büttner in den vergangenen Jahren das Geschäftsfeld Produktwirkung sowie die Abteilung Analytische Sensorik am Institut etabliert und war zudem als stellvertretende Institutsleiterin tätig. Darüber hinaus hat sie seit 2017 den neu geschaffenen Lehrstuhl für Aroma- und Geruchsforschung inne. Prof. Dr. Andrea Büttner wird das Fraunhofer IVV gemeinsam mit dem bisherigen Institutsleiter Prof. Dr. Horst-Christian Langowski führen.

Kategorie: Produktion
