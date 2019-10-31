Fraunhofer IVV: Neue Institutsleiterin

Zum 1. November 2019 wird Prof. Dr. Andrea Büttner als Institutsleiterin des Fraunhofer-Instituts für Verfahrenstechnik und Verpackung IVV in Freising berufen.
Wie das Fraunhofer IVV mitteilte, hat Büttner in den vergangenen Jahren das Geschäftsfeld Produktwirkung sowie die Abteilung Analytische Sensorik am Institut etabliert und war zudem als stellvertretende Institutsleiterin tätig. Darüber hinaus hat sie seit 2017 den neu geschaffenen Lehrstuhl für Aroma- und Geruchsforschung inne. Prof. Dr. Andrea Büttner wird das Fraunhofer IVV gemeinsam mit dem bisherigen Institutsleiter Prof. Dr. Horst-Christian Langowski führen.
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|43
|25.10.2019
|15.10.2019
|• Tiefkühl-Produkte
• Italien - Herbstsaison
|44
|02.11.2019
|22.10.2019
|• Saisonstart in Israel
• Citrus und Gemüse aus Marokko
• Verkaufsförderung Adventszeit und Weihnachten
• Produkte im Trend: Weiß-/Rotkohl
• Trauben aus Übersee
|45
|08.11.2019
|29.10.2019
|• Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbst- und Wintersaison
• Kiwis aus Frankreich
• Citrus aus Spanien
• expoSE 2019 - Europäische Spargel- und Erdbeerbörse (Karlsruhe, 20./21.11.2019)
|46
|15.11.2019
|05.11.2019
|• Salat aus Frankreich
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte
• Nachhaltigkeit und Sozialstandards
• Birnen
|47
|22.11.2019
|12.11.2019
|• Nüsse und Trockenfrüchte
• Kernobst aus Südtirol
• Produkte am POS: Weißkohl
Fachmesse für Gastgewerbe und Ernährungshandwerk
Alternative Zutaten und Technologien – Minimierung des Einsatzes von Zusatzstoffen bei der Lebensmittelherstellung
Fresh possibilities, potentials and opportunities There are clear opportunities for fruit and vegetable producers in south-east Europe as exports continue to rise. That was one of the key messages at the 2018 Fruitnet Forum...
With Delhi-NCR being the home of BIOFACH INDIA, the show is located in one of the most important organic hubs in India. Organic agriculture has a tradition there.
The International Perishables Expo Middle East or WOP DUBAI 2019 is expected to throw the spotlight emerging trends and new technologies that are helping shape the future of the international fresh produce industry.
International Trade Exhibition for Food and Food Industries. "Peterfood" is the main exhibition of the Northwestern food market. For 26 years it helps suppliers to sign contracts with the main Russian retail chains.
14th International Conference of producer organisations for fruit and vegetables. Economic and political questions and their effects will be in the focus on these two days.