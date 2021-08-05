Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Donnerstag, 5. August 2021
04.08.2021

Frankreich: Erneut geringe Erntemengen bei Äpfeln und Birnen

Im zweiten Jahr in Folge kündigt die französische Kernobstbranche in dieser Saison aufgrund der Frostwelle im April Ausfälle bei der Ernte von Äpfeln und Birnen an. Die Vorhersagen der Vereinigung der Erzeugerorganisationen von Äpfeln und Birnen ANPP (Association Nationale Pommes Poires) zum Stichtag 1. Juli 2021 gehen von einem Volumen von rund 1,375 Mio t Äpfeln aus.

Damit lägen die Mengen zwar um 3 % über den Ergebnissen der Saison 2020 (1,337 Mio t). Der Mittelwert der vergangenen fünf Jahre würde jedoch um -8 % unterschritten. Das Potenzial der französischen Apfelplantagen liegt in normalen Jahren zwischen 1,650 Mio t und 1,7 Mio t. Drastische Einbußen von -57 % verzeichnen dagegen die Produzenten von Birnen, die eine Ernte von nur 57.000 t erwarten, gegenüber 133.000 t im Vorjahr. Eine ähnlich niedrige Birnenproduktion gab es zuletzt vor 46 Jahren.

Bitte lesen Sie weitere Einzelheiten in unserem Sonderthema „Kernobst aus Europa“ in der Ausgabe 34/2021.

i.e.

Kategorie: Produktion
