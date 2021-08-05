Frankreich: Erneut geringe Erntemengen bei Äpfeln und Birnen

Im zweiten Jahr in Folge kündigt die französische Kernobstbranche in dieser Saison aufgrund der Frostwelle im April Ausfälle bei der Ernte von Äpfeln und Birnen an. Die Vorhersagen der Vereinigung der Erzeugerorganisationen von Äpfeln und Birnen ANPP (Association Nationale Pommes Poires) zum Stichtag 1. Juli 2021 gehen von einem Volumen von rund 1,375 Mio t Äpfeln aus.
Damit lägen die Mengen zwar um 3 % über den Ergebnissen der Saison 2020 (1,337 Mio t). Der Mittelwert der vergangenen fünf Jahre würde jedoch um -8 % unterschritten. Das Potenzial der französischen Apfelplantagen liegt in normalen Jahren zwischen 1,650 Mio t und 1,7 Mio t. Drastische Einbußen von -57 % verzeichnen dagegen die Produzenten von Birnen, die eine Ernte von nur 57.000 t erwarten, gegenüber 133.000 t im Vorjahr. Eine ähnlich niedrige Birnenproduktion gab es zuletzt vor 46 Jahren.
Bitte lesen Sie weitere Einzelheiten in unserem Sonderthema „Kernobst aus Europa“ in der Ausgabe 34/2021.
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|29/30
|30.07.2021
|20.07.2021
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Digitale Technologien/ Warenwirtschaftssysteme
• Produkte im Trend: Pflaumen/Zwetschen
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|13.08.2021
|03.08.2021
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Produkte am POS: Rucola
|33
|20.08.2021
|10.08.2021
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Flevoland)
• Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
• Recycling, Reinigung, Entsorgung
• Macfrut 2021
|34
|27.08.2021
|17.08.2021
|• SPECIAL: Kernobst aus Europa
Meet the exhibitors from home and abroad with the latest technology, a large range of varieties and extensive know-how covering all aspects of successful potato production.
Global Avocado Congress is the meeting point for international avocado growers and marketers.
Fruit & Veg Professional Show
Wer die Landtechnik der Zukunft erleben will, kommt an Ried nicht vorbei. Internationale Marktführer und namhafte Aussteller zeigen die gesamte Bandbreite von Land- und Forsttechnik bis hin zu Pflanzenbau, Grünland und...
Latin America is the third largest region of organic land worldwide with organic sales in Brazil amounting to US$ 350 million. BIOFACH AMERICA LATINA co-located with BIO BRAZIL FAIR and Naturaltech opens its doors for all members...
BIOFACH AMERICA – ALL THINGS ORGANIC, co-located with Natural Products Expo East, is the leading trade show for organic products at the US East Coast. The US organic market is the largest market worldwide: in 2017, the turnover...
Division Protected Cultivation and Soilless Culture, Division Vegetables, Roots and Tubers, Workgroup Balkan Vegetable and Potato Production