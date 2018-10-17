Frankreich: Agrarminister wurde ausgewechselt

Nach den Rücktritten von Umweltminister Nicolas Hulot und Innenminister Gérard Collomb ist es in Frankreich zu einer Regierungsumbildung gekommen. Emmanuel Macron nahm sich dafür zwei Wochen Zeit. Jetzt steht die Mannschaft.
Neben der Ernennung von Christophe Castaner, einem Vertrauten von Macron und Chef der Regierungspartei La République en Marche, zum Innenminister gab es auch im Agrarressort einen überraschenden Wechsel. Staatspräsident Emmanuel Macron berief den ehemaligen Sozialisten Didier Guillaume zum Nachfolger des bisherigen Amtsinhabers StéphaneTravert. i.e.
Apex: Exotische Früchte aus Brasilien werden auf dem deutschen Markt immer mehr nachgefragt
KERNOBST
"Markt ist komplex"
VERPACKUNG
Nachhaltigkeit im Fokus
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|41
|12.10.2018
|02.10.2018
|• Brasilien
• Mangos und Papayas
• Fruit Attraction 2018 - Vorbericht
|42
|19.10.2018
|09.10.2018
|• Bananen
• Avocados
• Herbstprodukte aus Frankreich
• Warenkunde: Bananen
• Produkte am POS: Äpfel
|43
|26.10.2018
|16.10.2018
|• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Warenkunde: Pflaumen
|44
|02.11.2018
|23.10.2018
|• Saisonstart in Israel
• Citrus und Gemüse aus Marokko
• Trauben aus der Südlichen Hemisphäre
• Produkte im Trend: Zitronen
• Warenkunde: Chicorée
|45
|09.11.2018
|30.10.2018
|• Citrus aus Spanien
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbst- und Wintersaison
• Kiwis aus Frankreich
• Tomaten von den Kanarischen Inseln
• EXPOSE, Karlsruhe - Messe-Vorbericht
