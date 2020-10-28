Forums for all at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON

From cutting-edge robotic harvesting systems to the importance of brand localisation in Asia’s key consumer markets, the online Hall Forums at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON are packed with insight and inspiration for all companies connected to the fresh produce supply chain.



ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON attendees have live and on demand access to all three Hall Forums – SMART HORTICULTURE ASIA, COOL LOGISTICS ASIA and ASIAFRUIT BUSINESS FORUM – which run daily at the online trade show on 18-20 November 2020.

The Hall Forum programme kicks off at 10:00am Singapore/China time each morning with highlights from ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS ON, Asia’s leading conference event for fresh produce decision makers, which livestreams to global viewers on 17 November. See full programme here: www.asiafruitcongress.com/pro

ASIAFRUIT BUSINESS FORUM swings into action at 11:00am Singapore/China time each morning, with a programme offering practical solutions for better fresh produce marketing and business management. Sessions on 18 November are themed around ‘The Supplier’, examining key trends and developments across the production, post-harvest and packaging sectors. Speakers include Ged Sippel of major vegetable seed producer Syngenta and Gary Ward of Israel-based modified atmosphere packaging specialist Stepac. Sessions on 19 November turn the focus on ‘The Consumer’, with the programme featuring presentations from experts in fresh produce marketing and branding.

ASIAFRUIT BUSINESS FORUM hosts a special broadcast of the GLOBAL WOMEN FRESH webinar on 20 November, where the online workshop streams to ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON attendees. Headlined by internationally recognised women’s leadership expert, Michelle Redfern, the webinar aims to provide women in the fresh produce business with techniques to enhance remote relationship management and networking skills.

The attention turns to opportunities for high-tech horticulture at 1:00pm Singapore/China time each day with SMART HORTICULTURE ASIA. This year’s event focuses on ‘Unmanned Growing Concepts’. ‘Vertical Farming’ is the topic for Day One’s sessions, with a presentation from Professor Jasper den Besten, a pioneer of vertical farming and partner in Singapore-based start-up Precede, among the highlights. Day Two is themed around 'Autonomous Growing and Robotic Harvesting', with Rui Andres of Fieldwork Robotics set to discuss the UK company’s work on robotic harvesting of raspberries. The final day of SMART HORTICULTURE ASIA is dedicated to ‘Data-Driven Supply Chains’, with Yvonne Tweddle, managing director of UK-headquartered Jupiter Group, to explain how blockchain technology is helping her company provide an independent digital identity for each piece of fruit it markets.

Each day, the Hall Forum programme will conclude with COOL LOGISTICS ASIA. Steaming live from 3:00pm Singapore/China time, the event spotlights key developments and trends in perishable logistics and cold chain management. Whilst conventional shipping witnessed a comeback of sorts in 2020, reefer container operations continue to rule the waves. In fact, 2020 has turned out to be an excellent year for the reefer container sector, according to Bharadwaj Bhuyan of Japanese Shipping Line ONE, who will deliver a presentation on Day One of COOL LOGISTICS ASIA. Day Two will examine ‘New Opportunities and Logistics Solutions for Perishables’, with Ole Schack Petersen of LCL to discuss Latin America’s fresh produce logistical capacity. The programme rounds-out with a session on the impact of technology and e-commerce on the logistics sector.

See the full online Hall Forum programmes, including details of speakers here: www.asiafruitlogistica.com/About/NEWEvents/HallForums/



Visitors to ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON can register for one flat fee of €30 plus VAT. In addition to joining the full programme of online conferences, seminars and workshops, attendees can network, connect and arrange business meetings. Exhibitors from nearly 30 different countries have signed up to take part, underlining the global profile of the event.

Exhibitor registrations are still open. ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON exhibitors can choose from three packages, each one offering excellent opportunities to promote their business, host meetings, and make new connections. Exhibitors have until 30 October to register: www.asiafruitlogistica.com/en/Exhibitors/ExhibitorOverview/







