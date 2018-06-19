Florida: Schwierige Citrus-Saison geht zu Ende

Nach einer aktuellen Schätzung von USDA liegt die Orangenproduktion in Florida bei 44,95 Mio Kisten und die Grapefruitproduktion bei 3,88 Mio Kisten.
Damit geht eine durch Hurrikan Irma mehr als schwierige Saison zu Ende, die zwischen 30 % und 70 % Ernteausfälle erlitten hat, berichtet fruitnet. „Wir freuen uns auf eine ruhige, widerstandsfähige Saison im Herbst ", sagte Shannon Shepp, Executive Director des Florida Department of Citrus.
EDEKA HONSEL: „HEMMSCHWELLEN MÜSSEN BEI DEN VERBRAUCHERN ABGEBAUT WERDEN.”
Deutschland fördert umweltfreundliche Lkw für den Güterverkehr in Millionenhöhe
ITALIEN
Saison-Start für Wassermelonen
DFHV/FRESHFEL
Wechsel im Führungsteam
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|24
|15.06.2018
|05.06.2018
|• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte, Nachhaltigkeit
• Sommerfrüchte aus Italien
|25
|22.06.2018
|12.06.2018
|• Südliche Hemisphäre
• Flandern
• Warenkunde: Paprika
• Melonen aus Murcia, Spanien
• Produkte am POS: Buschbohnen
|26
|29.06.2018
|19.06.2018
|• Frischepartner Niederlande, Sommersaison
• Finanzdienstleistungen und Unternehmensberatung
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|27
|06.07.2018
|26.06.2018
|• Cool Chain Management: Reifung, Kühlung, Lagerung, Logistik, Transport
• Ananas
• Produkte im Trend: Erbsen
|28
|13.07.2018
|03.07.2018
|• Deutschland - Sommersaison
• Sommerobst aus Spanien
Das grösste Bio-Festival im Herzen der Schweiz
The cross-sector programme provides a holistic view of the industry. Over 25 packaging innovators will share insights into how they’re addressing consumers’ purchasing decisions.
Fruitnet Forum Colombia, a brand new networking event, explores Colombia's export potential and looks at the trading opportunities in one of Latin America's biggest produce markets. Producing a wide range of high-quality fruits...
Die grösste Fachmesse der Grünen Branche in der Schweiz
Since 1955, the Fancy Food Shows have been North America’s largest specialty food and beverage marketplace.
The food and agricultural industry is one of South East Asia’s most important economic sectors. Organic farmland in the ASEAN states is increasing with immense growth rates. BIOFACH SOUTH EAST ASIA is dedicated to being an...
ANUTEC Brazil has impressively demonstrated its significance for the industry in its second edition in 2016. The event continued the successful growth course and is now ready to take the next steps towards 2018: From 07 to 09...