Dienstag, 19. Juni 2018
19.06.2018

Florida: Schwierige Citrus-Saison geht zu Ende

Nach einer aktuellen Schätzung von USDA liegt die Orangenproduktion in Florida bei 44,95 Mio Kisten und die Grapefruitproduktion bei 3,88 Mio Kisten.

Damit geht eine durch Hurrikan Irma mehr als schwierige Saison zu Ende, die zwischen 30 % und 70 % Ernteausfälle erlitten hat, berichtet fruitnet. „Wir freuen uns auf eine ruhige, widerstandsfähige Saison im Herbst ", sagte Shannon Shepp, Executive Director des Florida Department of Citrus.

Kategorie: Produktion
