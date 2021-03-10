Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Mittwoch, 10. März 2021
10.03.2021

Florida: Minimales Minus bei Orangen – Grapefruits bleiben stabil

Um weniger als 1 %, von 56 Mio Kartons auf 55,5 Mio Kartons hat USDA die bei Orangen erwartetet Menge zurückgestuft. Die Produktion von Grapefruits und Specialties blieb mit 4,6 Mio Kartons bzw. 1,05 Mio Kartons stabil.

"Wir hoffen, dass die aktuelle Prognose bis zum Ende der Ernte hält und freuen uns auf die Möglichkeiten, die eine neue Saison mit sich bringen wird", sagte Shannon Shepp, Geschäftsführerin des Florida Department of Citrus.

Kategorie: Produktion
