FLIA 2019: „ Oriental Red® - Red Kiwifruit“ von Jingold spa ist nominiert

Eine ursprünglich aus China stammende rote Dong-Hong Kiwi mit einzigartigen organoleptischen Eigenschaften und einer ausgezeichneten Haltbarkeit.
Ihre Süße mit 20 bis 21 Grad Brix und ein tropisch-exotischer Nachgeschmack sorgen für große Beliebtheit.
Jingold spa, Italien
Interview with Maersk Container Industry: "Higher level of transparency and efficiency"
CONVENIENCE
Stärkster Umsatzträger im Salat-Sortiment
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|3
|18.01.2019
|08.01.2019
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019: Messe-Vorschau ll
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Cool Chain Management: Reife-, Kühl-, Lagerungstechnik, Logistik, Transport
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte, Nachhaltigkeit
• Software-Lösungen ll
• Produkte am POS: Küchenfertige Salate
|02.01.2019
|• SPECIAL: Obst und Gemüse aus Flandern (Beilage)
|09.01.2019
|• SPECIAL: Obst und Gemüse aus Spanien (Beilage)
|4
|25.01.2019
|15.01.2019
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019: Messe -Hauptausgabe
• Überseeprodukte, Exoten, Spezialitäten
• Osteuropa, Israel, Nordafrika, Österreich, Schweiz, Türkei, Griechenland, Zypern, Skandinavien
• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
• Innovationen im Grünen Sortiment
|08.01.2019
|• SPECIAL: Obst und Gemüse aus Frankreich (Beilage)
|21.12.2018
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019 Exhibition Guide (Beilage)
|5
|01.02.2019
|18.01.2019
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019: Messe-Eröffnung
• Deutscher Fruchthandel
• Produktsicherheit und Qualitätssicherung, Labore
• Tiefkühl-Produkte
• Produkte im Trend: Champignons
Internationale Fachmesse für Verpackungsmaschinen und -ausrüstung, Verpackungswerkstoffe und Verpackungsaufdruck
The 44th international Food and Beverage Exhibition
HortEx Vietnam is the first specialised exhibition and conference for Horticultural and Floricultural Production and Processing Technology in Vietnam. The sector is expected to show further growth due to strong exports and a...
The 23rd International Exhibition on Food Processing, Packing Technology & Equipment
The Processing Event for Food & Beverage
The future of packaging technology
Superfood Asia is inviting all businesses in the healthy and natural as well as halal segments to connect with leading suppliers, international brands and exciting new food businesses in these burgeoning markets through its two...