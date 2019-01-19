Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Samstag, 19. Januar 2019
18.01.2019

FLIA 2019: „ Oriental Red® - Red Kiwifruit“ von Jingold spa ist nominiert

FLIA 2019: „ Oriental Red® - Red Kiwifruit“ von Jingold spa ist nominiert

Eine ursprünglich aus China stammende rote Dong-Hong Kiwi mit einzigartigen organoleptischen Eigenschaften und einer ausgezeichneten Haltbarkeit.

Ihre Süße mit 20 bis 21 Grad Brix und ein tropisch-exotischer Nachgeschmack sorgen für große Beliebtheit.
Jingold spa, Italien

