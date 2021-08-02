Flandern: Leichter Handelsüberschuss bei Frischgemüse in 2020

Kürzlich präsentierte das flämische Landwirtschaftsministerium die Agrar-Handelsbilanz für das vergangene Jahr. Der Agrarhandel verzeichnete demnach in 2020 einen Überschuss von insgesamt 6,3 Mrd Euro.
Während bei den Obstausfuhren aufgrund des hohen Importbedarfs an Südfrüchten naturgemäß ein Handelsdefizit zu Buche schlug, war bei Frischgemüse ein leichter Handelsüberschuss von 25 Mio Euro zu verzeichnen. Tomaten sind das wichtigste Frischexportprodukt mit einem Exportwert von 275 Mio Euro und einem Positivsaldo von 200 Mio Euro. Porree erreichte einen Exportwert von 48 Mio Euro und einen Handelsüberschuss von 43 Mio Euro. Darüber hinaus verzeichneten auch Salat, Möhren, Pilze und Chicorée einen Handelsüberschuss, während dies u.a. bei Zwiebeln, Blumenkohl, Paprika, Spargel und Gurken nicht der Fall war.
Digitale Technologien: Rückverfolgbarkeit
dank Teilchargenverwaltung erfolgreich
DOGK 2021
Der Frühbucherrabatt endet
Meet the exhibitors from home and abroad with the latest technology, a large range of varieties and extensive know-how covering all aspects of successful potato production.
Global Avocado Congress is the meeting point for international avocado growers and marketers.
Fruit & Veg Professional Show
Wer die Landtechnik der Zukunft erleben will, kommt an Ried nicht vorbei. Internationale Marktführer und namhafte Aussteller zeigen die gesamte Bandbreite von Land- und Forsttechnik bis hin zu Pflanzenbau, Grünland und...
Latin America is the third largest region of organic land worldwide with organic sales in Brazil amounting to US$ 350 million. BIOFACH AMERICA LATINA co-located with BIO BRAZIL FAIR and Naturaltech opens its doors for all members...
BIOFACH AMERICA – ALL THINGS ORGANIC, co-located with Natural Products Expo East, is the leading trade show for organic products at the US East Coast. The US organic market is the largest market worldwide: in 2017, the turnover...
Division Protected Cultivation and Soilless Culture, Division Vegetables, Roots and Tubers, Workgroup Balkan Vegetable and Potato Production