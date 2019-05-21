Flandern: Kartoffeln legen zu, O+G schwächelt

Mit Bezug auf das Ministerium für Landwirtschaft und Fischerei berichtet agf.nl, dass die Anbaufläche für Lagerkartoffeln in der Region Flandern um 8,4 % angestiegen ist.
Dagegen wurde die Fläche für den Obstanbau um 1,03 % reduziert. Die Flächen für Erdbeeren sanken um 8,5 ha auf 1.184 ha, die Apfelplantagen sanken um 3,6 %. Wachstum von 1,2 % haben dagegen die Flächen von Birnen erreicht. Auch bei Gemüse verzeichneten die Freilandflächen einen Rückgang (-1,2 %). Die Bohnenanbaufläche nahm um mehr als 22 % ab, Blumenkohl um 7 %, Möhren um 3,2 %. Rosenkohl (+12 %) und Lauch (+5,1 %) konnten dagegen zulegen, so agf.nl abschließend.
Neuseeland: Neue Kiwi-Promotion zur Absatzförderung
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|20
|17.05.2019
|07.05.2019
|• Melonen aus Almeria, Spanien
• Deutschland - Frühlings- und Sommersaison
• Kernobst und Kiwis aus Neuseeland
• Produkte am POS: Bundzwiebeln
|21
|24.05.2019
|14.05.2019
|• SPECIAL: Sortierung & Verpackung (European Packaging Forum, Düsseldorf)
|22
|31.05.2019
|21.05.2019
|• Bananen
• Kirschen aus Europa
• Beerenobst
• Fresh Convenience
• Produkte im Trend: Stangensellerie
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|23
|07.06.2019
|28.05.2019
|• Avocados
• Steinobst aus Spanien
• Sommerobst aus Frankreich
|24
|14.06.2019
|04.06.2019
|• Frischepartner Niederlande, Sommersaison
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte
• Nachhaltigkeit und Sozialstandards
• Sommerfrüchte aus Italien
The Australian banana industry’s premier event is coming to the Gold Coast in 2019. Held every two years, Congress is a unique opportunity for all those involved in producing the nation’s most-loved fruit to gather under one...
The number one conference and networking event for leading fresh produce decision-makers in China
Bietet die einmalige Gelegenheit, nicht nur die Verbandsveranstaltung zu besuchen, sondern ganz bequem die Gelegenheit zu nutzen, wichtige Player des Convenience-Marktes zu treffen, sich zu diesem Markt zu informieren und die...
Co-located with BIO BRAZIL FAIR and the Naturaltech - International Fair of Natural Products, Food and Health opens the doors for all members of the organic movement and offer possibilities to find new distribution channels.
The timeless potato: A dynamic and innovative food In 2019, a selection of expert speakers will explore the potential for innovation within the sector now and into the future as well as Norway’s special trade relations with the...
Theme: Optimizing Food Packaging with the Help of Recent Technologies
The International Society for Horticultural Science (ISHS) and the DiCEM/ University of Basilicata are organizing the IX International Symposium on Irrigation of Horticultural Crops. During the four days of the congress,...