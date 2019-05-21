Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
21.05.2019

Flandern: Kartoffeln legen zu, O+G schwächelt

Mit Bezug auf das Ministerium für Landwirtschaft und Fischerei berichtet agf.nl, dass die Anbaufläche für Lagerkartoffeln in der Region Flandern um 8,4 % angestiegen ist.

Dagegen wurde die Fläche für den Obstanbau um 1,03 % reduziert. Die Flächen für Erdbeeren sanken um 8,5 ha auf 1.184 ha, die Apfelplantagen sanken um 3,6 %. Wachstum von 1,2 % haben dagegen die Flächen von Birnen erreicht. Auch bei Gemüse verzeichneten die Freilandflächen einen Rückgang (-1,2 %). Die Bohnenanbaufläche nahm um mehr als 22 % ab, Blumenkohl um 7 %, Möhren um 3,2 %. Rosenkohl (+12 %) und Lauch (+5,1 %) konnten dagegen zulegen, so agf.nl abschließend.

Kategorie: Produktion
