Flandern: Kartoffeln legen zu, O+G schwächelt

Australian Banana Industry Congress The Australian banana industry’s premier event is coming to the Gold Coast in 2019. Held every two years, Congress is a unique opportunity for all those involved in producing the nation’s most-loved fruit to gather under one...

Fresh Produce Forum China The number one conference and networking event for leading fresh produce decision-makers in China

European Packaging Forum Bietet die einmalige Gelegenheit, nicht nur die Verbandsveranstaltung zu besuchen, sondern ganz bequem die Gelegenheit zu nutzen, wichtige Player des Convenience-Marktes zu treffen, sich zu diesem Markt zu informieren und die...

BIOFACH AMERICA LATINA Co-located with BIO BRAZIL FAIR and the Naturaltech - International Fair of Natural Products, Food and Health opens the doors for all members of the organic movement and offer possibilities to find new distribution channels.

Europatat Congress The timeless potato: A dynamic and innovative food In 2019, a selection of expert speakers will explore the potential for innovation within the sector now and into the future as well as Norway’s special trade relations with the...

4th International Conference on Food and Beverage Packaging Theme: Optimizing Food Packaging with the Help of Recent Technologies