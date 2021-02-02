Flandern: BelOrta stellt neue Website vor

Information und Inspiration, das bietet die neu gestaltete Website von BelOrta Verbrauchern und Hobbyköchen, wie Nieuwsblad berichtet.
"Der Fokus liegt auf den 170 Produkten, die an der Versteigerungsuhr gehandelt werden. Es wurden auch einige Neuerungen vorgenommen. Wer Fragen zum heimischen Saisonkalender, zu unseren Nachhaltigkeitsinitiativen oder der Geschichte von BelOrta und unseren Erzeugern hat, findet zahlreiche Informationen", sagt Glenn Sebregts von BelOrta.
