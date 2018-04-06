Fine Funghi AG und Coop lancieren neuen Edelpilz Pioppino

Aromatisch im Geschmack, mit intensivem Waldaroma, das an Nüsse oder auch Esskastanien erinnert, und leicht pfeffriger Note: Das ist der neue Edelpilz Pioppino, der von Fine Funghi AG, Mitglied des Verband Schweizer Pilzproduzenten, zusammen mit Coop lanciert wird, wie die AG mitteilte.
Der Pioppino (Cyclocybe aegerita), auch Samthaube oder Südlicher Ackerling genannt, gelte in Italien und Frankreich längst als Delikatesse. Der samtig dunkelbraune Pilz wächst in Trauben und kann bis auf das Stielende vollständig verarbeitet werden. Sein Hut hat einen Durchmesser von etwa 1 cm bis 5 cm und sein schmaler Stiel hat ein Länge von 3 cm bis 8 cm. Sein weißes, an der Basis leicht bräunliches Fleisch, ist sehr fest und bleibt auch nach der Zubereitung schön knackig und fest im Biss.
BVEO und VLAM planen ab 2019 eine gemeinsame Kampagne zur Absatzförderung von Gemüse
KRESSE
Gefragtes Produkt zu Ostern
FORSCHUNG
Elektronen gegen Schadorganismen
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|14
|06.04.2018
|27.03.2018
|• Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
• Beerenobst aus Spanien
• Produkte im Trend: Brombeeren
|15
|13.04.2018
|03.04.2018
|• Saisonstart in Neuseeland
|16
|20.04.2018
|10.04.2018
|• Saisonstart in Flandern
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Produkte am POS: Grünspargel
|17
|27.04.2018
|17.04.2018
|• Spargel
• Frischeprodukte aus Italien
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Frühjahr
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|18
|04.05.2018
|24.04.2018
|• Südliche Hemisphäre
• Europäische Gewächshausprodukte (Gurken, Paprika, Tomaten, Auberginen)
• Produkte im Trend: Tomaten
