Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Freitag, 6. April 2018
Zurück zur Übersicht
05.04.2018

Fine Funghi AG und Coop lancieren neuen Edelpilz Pioppino

Foto: Fine Funghi AG

Aromatisch im Geschmack, mit intensivem Waldaroma, das an Nüsse oder auch Esskastanien erinnert, und leicht pfeffriger Note: Das ist der neue Edelpilz Pioppino, der von Fine Funghi AG, Mitglied des Verband Schweizer Pilzproduzenten, zusammen mit Coop lanciert wird, wie die AG mitteilte.

Der Pioppino (Cyclocybe aegerita), auch Samthaube oder Südlicher Ackerling  genannt, gelte in Italien und Frankreich längst als Delikatesse. Der samtig dunkelbraune Pilz wächst in Trauben und kann bis auf das Stielende vollständig verarbeitet werden. Sein Hut hat einen Durchmesser von etwa 1 cm bis 5 cm und sein schmaler Stiel hat ein Länge von 3 cm bis 8 cm. Sein weißes, an der Basis leicht bräunliches Fleisch, ist sehr fest und bleibt auch nach der Zubereitung schön knackig und fest im Biss.

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Einzelhandel
Verwandte Themen
Ahold Delhaize: Dick Boer tritt zum 1. Juli 2018 als CE... 05.04.2018
Flipkart dialled Amazon after Walmart revived deal talk... 05.04.2018
AMI: Knappes Obstsortiment gibt Trauben Aufwind 05.04.2018
Lebensmitteleinzelhandel nimmt sich und Kunden am 1. Ap... 04.04.2018
Hofer: Fast die Hälfte der Produkte wird regional angeb... 04.04.2018
Migros-Gruppe: Trotz anspruchsvollem Umfeld kerngesund ... 03.04.2018
Alibaba Group erwirbt ausstehende Aktien von Online-Pla... 03.04.2018
Edeka Nord: Stadt Neumünster gibt grünes Licht für gepl... 03.04.2018
Edeka nutzt als eines der ersten deutschen Unternehmen ... 28.03.2018
Migros-Gruppe: Umsatzsteigerung, aber Gewinnrückgang 28.03.2018

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

02.04.2018

Vitamina Vida OHG, Berlin: Zur Unterstützung eines kleinen, aber wachsenden Teams suchen wir zum 1. Mai 2018 einen/eine Mitarbeiterin Ein- & Verkauf Obst

29.03.2018

Landgard: Für unseren Standort Bornheim-Roisdorf suchen wir zum nächstmöglichen Termin in Vollzeit einen Junior Key Account Manager Obst & Gemüse (m/w)

08.03.2018

Fruchthansa GmbH: Zur Verstärkung unseres Teams in Wesseling suchen wir einen Assistent Ein- und Verkauf (m/w)

07.03.2018

TERRA, Bozen (Italien): Wir sind ein international tätiges, expandierendes Handelsunternehmen im Bereich Obst und Gemüse und suchen zur Verstärkung für unser dynamisches Team eine/n Ein- und Verkäufer/in

05.03.2018

Wir, ein mittelständiges Unternehmen der Obst und Gemüse Branche im Raum Frankfurt am Main, suchen ab Juli 2018 einen profilierten, zweisprachigen (deutsch/französisch) Ein- und Verkäufer (m/w) für den Telefonverkauf

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 13/2018

GLOBAL BERRY CONGRESS: „BEEREN DÜRFEN KEINE GEWÖHNLICHEN KONSUMARTIKEL WERDEN”

BVEO und VLAM planen ab 2019 eine gemeinsame Kampagne zur Absatzförderung von Gemüse

KRESSE
Gefragtes Produkt zu Ostern

FORSCHUNG
Elektronen gegen Schadorganismen

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

April

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
14 06.04.2018 27.03.2018 • Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
• Beerenobst aus Spanien
• Produkte im Trend: Brombeeren
15 13.04.2018 03.04.2018 • Saisonstart in Neuseeland
16 20.04.2018 10.04.2018 • Saisonstart in Flandern
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Produkte am POS: Grünspargel
17 27.04.2018 17.04.2018 • Spargel
• Frischeprodukte aus Italien
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Frühjahr

Mai

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
18 04.05.2018 24.04.2018 • Südliche Hemisphäre
• Europäische Gewächshausprodukte (Gurken, Paprika, Tomaten, Auberginen)
• Produkte im Trend: Tomaten
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

09.04.2018

China Refrigeration

International Exhibition for Refrigeration, Air-Conditioning, Heating and Ventilation, Frozen Food Processing, Packaging...

10.04.2018

WorldFood Warsaw

The exhibition is unique because it gathers together several areas of the food industry – equipment, food, beverages and packaging.

10.04.2018

Empack Netherlands

The future of packaging technology

11.04.2018

Exhibition and Conference for Fresh Furits and Vegetables

NFV EXCO-Nuts and Dried Fruit is the first and only event of the world specialized in this field. NFV EXCO is organized in Turkey’s commercial center; Istanbul. Turkey is located in a very strategic region for the global trade...

15.04.2018

Sol & Agrifood

The International Exhibition of Quality Agro-Foods: a prestigious showcase that, also by being held alongside Vinitaly, promotes excellence in olive oil and agro-foods on a national and international scale.

16.04.2018

Alimentaria Barcelona

International Food and Drinks Exhibition

16.04.2018

National Convenience Show

Join thousands of convenience retailers and over 200 big brands and suppliers at the National Convenience Show.

alle Events ansehen
To Top
Fruchthandel Branchen-Guide
Copyright © 2018 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.