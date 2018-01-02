FICO: Over 350.000 visitors and a turnover of 6.4 million euros

According to a press release, over 350,000 visitors and a turnover of 6.4 million euros, 20 daily courses and tours, 50 events and shows, 100 tourist buses. These are the main figures recorded by FICO Eataly World - the world’s largest agri-food park that opened on November 15th 2017 in Bologna (Italy) – in its first 5 weeks of activity. By the end of this year, the figures are expected to increase up to 500,000 visitors and 8.5 million euros.



FICO’s 45 restaurants and eating points, courses and tours, multimedia carousels, and its 40 farming factories have been operating at top speed from the very first days for many short- and long-distance Italian visitors and foreign tourists. Over 17,000 business and professional visitors took part at institutional meetings, forums, and congresses that took place at FICO’s Congress Centre and classrooms, while children from 50 different Italian primary and secondary-school classes attended FICO’s educational activities. Finally, more than 70 international journalists and tour operators visited the Park after the opening.

The FICO Foundation for Food Education and Sustainability launched its Mediterranean Lectures: a series of international master classes focusing on the Mediterranean Diet as the basis for a healthy lifestyle and a sustainable agri-food model, launched by anthropologist Marino Niola. The 2018 agenda for meetings, events, and lectures will be presented in the month of January.

