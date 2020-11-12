Exhibitors geared up for ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON is set to feature both new and established exhibitors when it opens its virtual doors on 18-20 November.



Exhibitors from more than 30 different countries across six regions and continents are ready to showcase their products, host meetings and do business online at the new digital edition of Asia’s premier fresh fruit and vegetable trade show.

The switch to digital means companies can participate from wherever they are in the world this year, enabling some exhibitors to join ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA for the very first time. Afghanistan is one of several countries making its debut as an exhibiting nation.

“ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON is opening the door for Afghan exporters of high-value horticulture products to explore and enter high-end markets, especially in South Asia” said Juan Estrada-Valle, Chief of Party for the USAID Afghanistan Value Chains – High Value Crops Program.

“ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA has been on the radar of Afghan agribusinesses for several years, and the digital format means businesses from Afghanistan can easily participate in the event. It’s a very cost-effective way for medium and large-scale enterprises to observe what their competitors are doing and set benchmarks to achieve a higher degree of sophistication, as they prepare to operate in more demanding markets,” said Estrada-Valle.

Afghan companies will showcase a range of products, including fresh produce like pomegranates, melons and apples, as well as a diverse offering of dried fruits and nuts. “Afghanistan is bringing to ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA an array of high-quality and unique food products that can only be produced by a handful of countries, together with its renewed commitment to quality,” Estrada-Valle added.

In addition to new exhibitors, long-established exhibiting countries such as Australia, France and Italy have a high-profile presence at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON with national campaign tracks.

Hort Innovation is spearheading Australia’s presence under Taste Australia, its international brand for marketing and education programmes. Australia’s national campaign track features some 14 leading companies and organisations, including Australian Global Exports, Ausveg, BGP International, Center West Exports, Escavox, Fresh Select, Harvest Moon, MarketPlace Fresh, Mulgowie Farming Company, Patane Produce, Perfection Fresh Australia, SMA Marketing, West Australia Corn Growers and VFS Exports.

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON exhibitors and visitors also get live and on-demand access to ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS, Asia’s premier fresh fruit and vegetable conference taking place on 17 November as well as the daily online Hall Forums at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON: ASIAFRUIT BUSINESS FORUM, SMART HORTICULTURE ASIA and COOL LOGISTICS ASIA. More event details available here: https://www.asiafruitlogistica.com/en/About/Events/

Register online today to make the most of the unrivalled combination of information and business meeting opportunities at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON and ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS ON. Register for one flat fee of €30 plus VAT to enjoy the full range of benefits:

https://www.asiafruitlogistica.com/Visitors/RegisterNow/



