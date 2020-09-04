Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Freitag, 4. September 2020
04.09.2020

Exhibitor registrations open for ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON

Exhibitors can now register for ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON, the new digital platform that offers a world of opportunities to meet, do business and make new connections in Asia.   
 
ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON takes place on 18-20 November and is the new online home for the thousands of exhibitors and visitors who attend Asia’s leading fresh fruit and vegetable trade show every year, a unique opportunity to reconnect and do business in Asia.
 
ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON exhibitors can choose from three packages. ON Business is the entry-level package for exhibitors with a price of just 1,500€. This includes your company profile, video and “product images” presentation, and up to 60 formal business meetings with buyers and trade attendees through pre-scheduled 1-to-1 live video meeting over 3 digital event days. For exhibitors with larger teams, the ON Premium package enables you to host even more meetings and up-rank your company profile. The third package ON Corporate delivers unlimited number of formal business meeting opportunities and maximum exposure with one presentation timeslot of 20 minutes.

More information is available here: https://www.asiafruitlogistica.com/en/Exhibitors/

Business-matching
 
ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA is going digital with a difference. ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON’s online meeting place uses the latest software for business matchmaking and meeting scheduling.
The concierge-style platform uses a sophisticated algorithm to recommend the most relevant people and content to you. Once buyers have confirmed their interest to meet with you, a smart scheduler automatically displays the mutual availability of both parties for maximum efficiency. The virtual business meeting is supported by a proprietary 1-to-1 video meeting function with a one icon-click to initiate the meeting.
 
“The big advantage of the platform is you get to meet the people you really want to meet at the time you want,” explained Will Wollbold, commercial director of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA. “At ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON, you benefit from the best networking and the best information content. It maximises the return on investment from your digital participation.”
 
Get the best insights for your business
 
Every exhibitor and visitor at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON can also join ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS ON without extra cost. Asia’s premier fresh fruit and vegetable conference delivers a high-powered programme that is focused on the impact of the Covid-19 crisis in Asia, and looks forward to the new business opportunities across the region in 2021. ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS ON streams live on 17 November, as always one day ahead of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON. More information on the programme and sponsorship packages is available here: www.asiafruitcongress.com
 
On 18-20 November, ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON attendees can also take part in a range of daily online Hall Forums. ASIAFRUIT BUSINESS FORUM offers practical solutions for better fresh produce marketing and business management. SMART HORTICULTURE ASIA looks at opportunities for high-tech horticulture. COOL LOGISTICS ASIA provides a programme of workshops on cold chain management and fresh produce logistics.
 
Exhibitors can open the exhibitor registration platform directly here: https://www.asiafruit-ticketshop.com/afl2020/exhibitor/exhform 

More exhibiting information is available here: https://www.asiafruitlogistica.com/Exhibitors/ExhibitorOverview/


