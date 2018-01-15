Euro Pool System and Bekuplast win the 2018 Pro-K award in Germany

According to a press release, the Pro-K award is a unique initiative from the German plastic industry established since 1979 to encourage designers to send in new innovations exclusively made from plastic. The banana tray has been developed in close cooperation with Bekuplast and Euro Pool System. The jury highly valued the “practical protective characteristics of the Euro Pool System banana tray and the smart sliding system which safeguards the product while the trays are being stacked”.
The banana tray is the latest edition of the EPS tray portfolio and offers maximum protection to the bananas with its smooth inner surface and advanced sliding system. The strong outer frame and
perfect stacking characteristics make it ideal for fully automated order-picking-systems. It is the first tray with the same flexible properties as cardboard packaging, but folding and reusable. The tray is composed of poly ethylene (PE), partly polyamide with reinforced glass fibre (PA-GF). Euro Pool System is the market leader in returnable packaging for the fresh supply chain in Europe. The reusable and folding trays have become the standard in the chain for fresh and packaged food.
FRESH CUT
Akzeptanz in Deutschland 2017 stärker gestiegen —Wichtiger Beitrag zur gesunden Ernährung
RÜCKBLICK
Turbulenzen im Fruchtgeschäft und beim Wetter hielten die Branche in Atem
SÜDAFRIKA
Obstbranche feiert 20 Jahre freien Exportzugang
LKW-KARTELL
Verbände-Geschädigten-Gemeinschaft schließt sich Sammelklage vor niederländischem Gericht an
25th International Trade Exhibition for Food and Beverage
The IGW is a one-of-a-kind international exhibition for the food, agricultural and horticultural industries. At the same time, the IGW is the point of origin for the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) with more than 70...
Die Weltleitmesse des Gartenbaus
Fachmesse für Verpackungstechnik
The biggest agricultural trade exhibition in Hungary
An exclusive and private B2B event limited to 10 international fruit and/or vegetable producers (limited places available). TradexFirm is attracting for this event the largest and most renowned UK importers and distributors of...
Internationale Messe für Produkte und Dienstleistungen der neuen Agrikultur.