Dienstag, 11. Dezember 2018
10.12.2018

EuGH-Urteil: Der Brexit könnte von Großbritannien gestoppt werden

Großbritannien könnte den für den 29. März 2019 geplanten Brexit noch stoppen und benötigt dabei nicht einmal die Zustimmung der restlichen EU-Länder. Der Europäische Gerichtshof hat dies jetzt entschieden.

Damit würde es Großbritannien quasi möglich sein, den Status quo von vor dem Referendum wieder herzustellen, ohne dass sich etwas ändern würde. Die Reaktionen auf das Urteil vom 10. Dezember könnten unterschiedlicher nicht sein. Von Seiten der britischen Regierung hieß es Medienberichten zufolge, dass die Entscheidung des EuGH keine Auswirkungen auf die Brexit-Pläne habe. Am 11. Dezember wird das britische Parlament über das ausgehandelte Brexit-Vertragspaket entscheiden. Derzeit sieht es nicht so aus, als ob Theresa May eine Mehrheit bekommen könnte.
Kategorie: Fruchthandel
