EuGH-Urteil: Der Brexit könnte von Großbritannien gestoppt werden

Großbritannien könnte den für den 29. März 2019 geplanten Brexit noch stoppen und benötigt dabei nicht einmal die Zustimmung der restlichen EU-Länder. Der Europäische Gerichtshof hat dies jetzt entschieden.
Damit würde es Großbritannien quasi möglich sein, den Status quo von vor dem Referendum wieder herzustellen, ohne dass sich etwas ändern würde. Die Reaktionen auf das Urteil vom 10. Dezember könnten unterschiedlicher nicht sein. Von Seiten der britischen Regierung hieß es Medienberichten zufolge, dass die Entscheidung des EuGH keine Auswirkungen auf die Brexit-Pläne habe. Am 11. Dezember wird das britische Parlament über das ausgehandelte Brexit-Vertragspaket entscheiden. Derzeit sieht es nicht so aus, als ob Theresa May eine Mehrheit bekommen könnte.
Das Fruchthandel Magazin wird weiter darüber berichten.
VIELFÄLTIGES ANGEBOT LÄSST DIE NACHFRAGE NACH TROPISCHEN FRÜCHTEN IN EUROPA STEIGEN
DOGK 2019
Erstmals montags und dienstags terminiert
GARTENBAUTAGUNG
Diskussion zum Pflanzenschutz 2030
Agriflanders is a bi-annual fair for and by Flemish agriculture
The ISFC 2019 will include a wide range of presentations that cover many different aspects of the soft fruit industry. Simultaneously to the presentations we will have an exhibition where soft fruit related companies and...
SIVAL, as a platform and crossroad for innovations and concrete solutions, is the perfect location for discussions and future challenges. Made for the experts of the European fruit industry and during three key conferences, this...
26. International Trade Exhibition for Food and Beverage
The IGW is a one-of-a-kind international exhibition for the food, agricultural and horticultural industries. At the same time, the IGW is the point of origin for the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) with more than 70...
Die Weltleitmesse des Gartenbaus
Internationale Fachmesse für Verpackungsmaschinen und -ausrüstung, Verpackungswerkstoffe und Verpackungsaufdruck