Freitag, 30. November 2018
29.11.2018

EU Fresh Info Forum: Konzepte für die Bewältigung der Datenflut

Im Zeitalter von Big Data wird es immer schwieriger die zunehmende Datenflut zu bewältigen und sinnvoll anzuwenden. Die vierte Ausgabe des Branchen-Events versuchte unter dem Motto „Tsunami of Technology“ Orientierung zu geben.

Neben Drohnen-Technologien, personalized food und Ernterobotern wurde auch über das Thema Blockchain diskutiert.
Aus Sicht von Frans Kempen, IT Manager IBM Netherlands, wird die Blockchain für geschäftliche Transaktionen schon in wenigen Jahren das bedeuten, was das Internet heute bereits für die Bereitstellung von Informationen ist.
„Die Einführung der Technologie ist vom Grundsatz her nicht die größte Herausforderung. Sie besteht vielmehr darin, Geschäftsmodelle zu entwickeln, bei denen alle Partner in der Supply Chain nicht nur Informationen austauschen können, sondern auch in gleichem Maße wirtschaftlich profitieren.“
Das hierfür erforderliche Vertrauen und die Bereitschaft Daten zu teilen, ist und bleibt ein hitziger Diskussionspunkt. m.s./k.v.

Lesen Sie in Kürze mehr zu dem Thema im Fruchthandel Magazin.

Schauen Sie hier für einen kurzen Drohnenflug vorbei.

Kategorie: Messen
