EU Fresh Info Forum: Konzepte für die Bewältigung der Datenflut

Im Zeitalter von Big Data wird es immer schwieriger die zunehmende Datenflut zu bewältigen und sinnvoll anzuwenden. Die vierte Ausgabe des Branchen-Events versuchte unter dem Motto „Tsunami of Technology“ Orientierung zu geben.
Neben Drohnen-Technologien, personalized food und Ernterobotern wurde auch über das Thema Blockchain diskutiert.
Aus Sicht von Frans Kempen, IT Manager IBM Netherlands, wird die Blockchain für geschäftliche Transaktionen schon in wenigen Jahren das bedeuten, was das Internet heute bereits für die Bereitstellung von Informationen ist.
„Die Einführung der Technologie ist vom Grundsatz her nicht die größte Herausforderung. Sie besteht vielmehr darin, Geschäftsmodelle zu entwickeln, bei denen alle Partner in der Supply Chain nicht nur Informationen austauschen können, sondern auch in gleichem Maße wirtschaftlich profitieren.“
Das hierfür erforderliche Vertrauen und die Bereitschaft Daten zu teilen, ist und bleibt ein hitziger Diskussionspunkt. m.s./k.v.
Lesen Sie in Kürze mehr zu dem Thema im Fruchthandel Magazin.
Schauen Sie hier für einen kurzen Drohnenflug vorbei.
DEUTSCHLAND ZEIGT WIEDER MEHR INTERESSE AN ITALIENISCHEN CITRUSFRÜCHTEN
ICOP-Konferenz 2018: Inhaltliche Neugestaltung der GMO ist eher Evolution als Revolution
KNOBLAUCH
Deutschland auf Importe angewiesen
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|48
|30.11.2018
|20.11.2018
|• Citrus aus den Mittelmeerländern
• Obst und Wintergemüse aus Italien
• Produkte im Trend: Knoblauch
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|49
|07.12.2018
|27.11.2018
|• Exoten, Melonen und Spezialitäten
• Kernobst aus Südtirol
|50
|14.12.2018
|04.12.2018
|• Finanzdienstleistungen
• Produkte am POS: Rosenkohl
|23.11.2018
|• SPECIAL: BEST IN FRESH 2019 - Der Showroom für Marken, Konzepte und Ideen
|51/52
|21.12.2018
|11.12.2018
|• Weihnachts-/Neujahrsausgabe
• Produkte im Trend: Avocados
Ukraine´s leading trade event for all suppliers within the entire spectrum of the Fresh Produce Industry. Fresh Business Expo is an international event that targets Fresh Produce Production, Processing, Storage & Handling...
Mac Fruit Attraction is a specialized international platform dedicated to the fresh produce market. Now in its third year, this global brand continues to establish bridges between producers, suppliers, and buyers of fresh fruits...
Cairo International Convention and Exhibition Center (CICC) is Egypt’s leading business events venue. Superbly located in Cairo adjacent to the bustling central business district, just 5 minutes away from Cairo International...
Defining Innovation in the Food, Beverage & Hospitality Industry
Agriflanders is a bi-annual fair for and by Flemish agriculture
The ISFC 2019 will include a wide range of presentations that cover many different aspects of the soft fruit industry. Simultaneously to the presentations we will have an exhibition where soft fruit related companies and...
SIVAL, as a platform and crossroad for innovations and concrete solutions, is the perfect location for discussions and future challenges. Made for the experts of the European fruit industry and during three key conferences, this...