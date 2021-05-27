EU: Bananenangebot im März auf Rekordniveau

LOGISTIK
Neue Kraftstoffe im Fokus der
Transportbranche
FORSCHUNG
Luftfeuchtigkeit anbauen, Wasserspinat ernten
Blättern Sie jetzt im einmalig kostenlosen E-Paper!
Die Lieferungen in den 27 EU-Ländern und UK erreichten 651.000 t. Das ist ein Plus von 1 % gegenüber März 2020 und damit ein Rekordergebnis, bezieht sich freshfruitportal auf FruiTrop.
Nach den starken Rückgängen im Januar (-7 %) und Februar (-8 %) 2021 zeige sich der Markt damit wieder im positiven Bereich. Ausschlaggebend für den Aufwärtstrend sind die afrikanische (+24 %) und europäische Produktion (+8 %). Das Dollar-Angebot ist ausnahmsweise um mehr als 1 % rückläufig. Das starke Wachstum von Ecuador und Costa Rica konnte den starken Rückgang in Kolumbien und Panama nicht ausgleichen, heißt es bei FruiTrop.
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|20/21
|25.05.2021
|12.05.2021
|• WORLD OF FRESH IDEAS in Kooperation mit FRUIT LOGISTICA
• Logistik, Cool Chain Management (Reife-, Kühl- und Lagerungstechnik)
• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Saatgut, Sortenentwicklung
• Innovationen
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|22
|05.06.2021
|25.05.2021
|• Kirschen aus Europa
• Beerenobst
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Produkte im Trend: Auberginen
• Produkte im Trend: Himbeeren
|23
|11.06.2021
|01.06.2021
|• Fresh Convenience
• Steinobst aus Spanien
|24
|18.06.2021
|08.06.2021
|• Frischepartner Niederlande - Sommersaison
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte
• Produkte am POS: Aprikosen
|25
|25.06.2021
|15.06.2021
|• Flandern
• Südliche Hemisphäre
• Melonen aus Murcia, Spanien
• Avocados
