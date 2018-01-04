Ethiopia: Hazera introduces new hybrid tomato Shanty

According to a press release, Hazera, a global leader in the seed industry, has successfully introduced the hybrid Shanty tomato to Ethiopia, dramatically impacting the lives of rural farmers.



Thanks to a project spearheaded by Hazera's Commercial Director in Africa, Mr. Jawdat Badawieh, hybrid seeds for the Shanty tomato were distributed in several Ethiopian villages. With close guidance from the Hazera team, the farmers were able to grow these vegetables - initially for their own consumption and subsequently for generating income by selling the produce.

The success of the project is reflected in the phrase commonly used by rural farmers in Ethiopia: ''Life before and after the Shanty,” which describes the huge change in their lives since they started growing Shanty tomatoes.



Read more in one of the next issues of Fruchthandel Magazine.

