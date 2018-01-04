Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Donnerstag, 4. Januar 2018
Zurück zur Übersicht
04.01.2018

Ethiopia: Hazera introduces new hybrid tomato Shanty

According to a press release, Hazera, a global leader in the seed industry, has successfully introduced the hybrid Shanty tomato to Ethiopia, dramatically impacting the lives of rural farmers.

Thanks to a project spearheaded by Hazera's Commercial Director in Africa, Mr. Jawdat Badawieh, hybrid seeds for the Shanty tomato were distributed in several Ethiopian villages. With close guidance from the Hazera team, the farmers were able to grow these vegetables - initially for their own consumption and subsequently for generating income by selling the produce.
The success of the project is reflected in the phrase commonly used by rural farmers in Ethiopia: ''Life before and after the Shanty,” which describes the huge change in their lives since they started growing Shanty tomatoes.

Read more in one of the next issues of Fruchthandel Magazine.

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Übersee
Verwandte Themen
Peru erwartet bis zu 15 Prozent Exportwachstum bei Hass... 04.01.2018
Marokko: Hitze senkt Citrusexporte 04.01.2018
Grapes consolidate position as Peru’s second-largest fr... 04.01.2018
State of economic emergency declared for Argentine pome... 03.01.2018
BVE: Exportklima der Ernährungsindustrie hat sich erneu... 21.12.2017
USA: Ernährungsvorschriften für Schulkantinen werden wi... 21.12.2017
Südafrika: Amtsnachfolge von Präsident Zuma beschäftigt... 13.12.2017
Südafrika: Preise für Zitronen stehen unter Druck 11.12.2017
Indien: Zyklon Ockhi trifft Traubenerzeuger in Maharash... 07.12.2017
Vietnam: Rijk Zwaan eröffnet Tochterunternehmen 07.12.2017

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

04.01.2018

REWE Group: Für den Standort Verona (Italien) suchen wir ab sofort einen qualifizierten und engagierten Key Account Manager (w/m) im Bereich Bio Obst- und Gemüsehandel

14.12.2017

biofruit GmbH, Düren: Zur Unterstützung des weiterhin wachsenden jungen Teams suchen wir ab sofort einen/eine Mitarbeiter/in Ein- & Verkauf Obst & Gemüse

30.11.2017

Leiter Verkauf Innendienst bei Marktführer in der Obst- und Gemüsebranche (m/w), Dienstsitz: Großraum Erfurt...

23.11.2017

Führungsaufgabe bei Topadresse der Obst- und Gemüsebranche - Region NRW: Vertriebsleiter Großverbraucherkunden (m/w) ...

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 51/2017

Positiver Ausklang

NIEDERLANDE
Kernobst-Branche sieht weiteres Potential für Conférence-Birnen

SCHWEIZ
Import von Lebensmitteln soll erleichtert werden

GASTRONOMIE
Gute Aussichten für den Außer-Haus-Verzehr im neuen Jahr

KNOLLENSELLERIE
AMI sieht Zeichen für Wachstum

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Januar

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
1/2 12.01.2018 02.01.2018 • FRUIT LOGISTICA 2018: Messe-Vorschau l
05.01.2018 • Fresh Convenience
3 19.01.2018 09.01.2018 • FRUIT LOGISTICA 2018: Messe-Vorschau ll
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Cool Chain Management: Reife-, Kühl-, Lagerungstechnik, Logistik, Transport
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte, Nachhaltigkeit
• Software-Lösungen
02.01.2018 • SPECIAL: Flandern (Beilage)
10.01.2018 • SPECIAL: Spanien (Beilage)
4 26.01.2018 16.01.2018 • FRUIT LOGISTICA 2018: Messe-Hauptausgabe
• Übersee-Produkte, Exoten, Spezialitäten
• Osteuropa, Israel, Nordafrika, Österreich, Schweiz, Türkei, Griechenland, Zypern, Skandinavien
• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
• Innovationen im Grünen Sortiment
09.01.2018 • SPECIAL: Frankreich (Beilage)
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

11.01.2018

International Soft Fruit Conference (ISFC)

The ISFC 2018 will include a wide range of presentations that cover many different aspects of the soft fruit industry. Simultaneously to the presentations we will have an exhibition where soft fruit related companies and...

17.01.2018

Anfas Food Product Exhibition

25th International Trade Exhibition for Food and Beverage

19.01.2018

Internationale Grüne Woche

The IGW is a one-of-a-kind international exhibition for the food, agricultural and horticultural industries. At the same time, the IGW is the point of origin for the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) with more than 70...

23.01.2018

IPM Essen

Die Weltleitmesse des Gartenbaus

24.01.2018

Empack

Fachmesse für Verpackungstechnik

24.01.2018

AGROmashEXPO

The biggest agricultural trade exhibition in Hungary

24.01.2018

V Fresh Produce (Fruit & Veg) Trade Mission in the UK

An exclusive and private B2B event limited to 10 international fruit and/or vegetable producers (limited places available). TradexFirm is attracting for this event the largest and most renowned UK importers and distributors of...

alle Events ansehen
To Top

Branchennachrichten

Einzelhandel

Fruchthandel

Logistik

Übersee

Produktion

Tipps und Links

Fruchthandel Branchen-Guide
Copyright © 2018 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.