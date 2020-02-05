Eosta announces ambitious initiatives

Eosta has revealed the imminent launch of two innovative initiatives – a refocused, expanded Dr GoodFood campaign and a new range of plant-based packaging – as part of its participation in leading global trade exhibition Fruit Logistica 2020, which takes place in Berlin, Germany from 5-8 February. Originally introduced to increase consumer awareness of the links between health and farming, Eosta’s groundbreaking Dr GoodFood initiative will be expanded during the course of 2020 into a physical presence that will feature the participation of dieticians and medical professionals in selected health food outlets.



Initially to be rolled out in The Netherlands¹ with further retailer participation expected in Germany, France and the Scandinavia region, the renewed campaign will give trusted experts the opportunity to promote the health beneﬁts of produce directly to consumers.

During its initial launch, Dr GoodFood focused on linking produce to proactive health care and emphasising its potential to replace some unnecessary, expensive pharmaceutical products, according to Eosta CEO Volkert Engelsman. The initial campaign included product packaging which put a satirical spin on the pharmaceutical industry, such as turmeric in blister packs with humorous ‘side eﬀects’ – an example being ‘this turmeric may result in yellow ﬁngers’ – included on the side of the box.

Engelsman said: “We will now be introducing dieticians and health professionals into health food stores where we will have various ‘food ﬁx mixes’, backed up with a Dr GoodFood website². We will also feature food ﬁxes on YouTube where doctors in their own surgeries will focus on presenting healthy eating recipes rather than prescribing medicines.”

The relaunched campaign will also feature a diﬀerent theme each month to tie in with the seasons and work-life calendar, such as detox, resilience and holidays, focusing on the components of healthy food recommend during each stage of the year. “We will be cooperating with doctors and dieticians who be running around in the shops helping customers to buy more fruits and vegetables,” continued Engelsman.

Plant-based packaging Responding to increasing concerns about plastic wrapping and the need to provide more sustainable alternatives, Eosta will also be using the occasion of Fruit Logistica 2020 to launch a new range of plant ﬁbre-based, biodegradable packaging.

“At Eosta, we believe the best packaging is no packaging, so our main eﬀort will always be that none is used at all,” said Eosta Packaging Manager Paul Hendriks. “Eosta has been very successful in implementing Natural Branding³ and more and more partners are using this technology to avoid packaging all together. Eosta and our partners have eliminated millions of euros worth of unnecessary plastic packaging altogether using this technique.

“But realistically some products will still need to be packed. In the past, most packaging comprised plastic tray and ﬁlm with a label, but last year Eosta moved into plant based trays made from agricultural waste, and now all our trays are made from this material.

“This left the ﬁlm used to ﬂow-wrap the packs. For 2020, Eosta has set the goal of also eliminating plastic ﬁlm with sleeves or Bandatrays. More diﬃcult products like mushrooms and berries will be packed in sustainable trays made from agricultural waste.”

