Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Mittwoch, 5. Februar 2020
Zurück zur Übersicht
05.02.2020

Eosta announces ambitious initiatives

Eosta has revealed the imminent launch of two innovative initiatives – a refocused, expanded Dr GoodFood campaign and a new range of plant-based packaging – as part of its participation in leading global trade exhibition Fruit Logistica 2020, which takes place in Berlin, Germany from 5-8 February. Originally introduced to increase consumer awareness of the links between health and farming, Eosta’s groundbreaking Dr GoodFood initiative will be expanded during the course of 2020 into a physical presence that will feature the participation of dieticians and medical professionals in selected health food outlets.

Initially to be rolled out in The Netherlands¹ with further retailer participation expected in Germany, France and the Scandinavia region, the renewed campaign will give trusted experts the opportunity to promote the health beneﬁts of produce directly to consumers.
During its initial launch, Dr GoodFood focused on linking produce to proactive health care and emphasising its potential to replace some unnecessary, expensive pharmaceutical products, according to Eosta CEO Volkert Engelsman. The initial campaign included product packaging which put a satirical spin on the pharmaceutical industry, such as turmeric in blister packs with humorous ‘side eﬀects’ – an example being ‘this turmeric may result in yellow ﬁngers’ – included on the side of the box.
Engelsman said: “We will now be introducing dieticians and health professionals into health food stores where we will have various ‘food ﬁx mixes’, backed up with a Dr GoodFood website². We will also feature food ﬁxes on YouTube where doctors in their own surgeries will focus on presenting healthy eating recipes rather than prescribing medicines.”
The relaunched campaign will also feature a diﬀerent theme each month to tie in with the seasons and work-life calendar, such as detox, resilience and holidays, focusing on the components of healthy food recommend during each stage of the year. “We will be cooperating with doctors and dieticians who be running around in the shops helping customers to buy more fruits and vegetables,” continued Engelsman.
Plant-based packaging Responding to increasing concerns about plastic wrapping and the need to provide more sustainable alternatives, Eosta will also be using the occasion of Fruit Logistica 2020 to launch a new range of plant ﬁbre-based, biodegradable packaging.
“At Eosta, we believe the best packaging is no packaging, so our main eﬀort will always be that none is used at all,” said Eosta Packaging Manager Paul Hendriks. “Eosta has been very successful in implementing Natural Branding³ and more and more partners are using this technology to avoid packaging all together. Eosta and our partners have eliminated millions of euros worth of unnecessary plastic packaging altogether using this technique.
“But realistically some products will still need to be packed. In the past, most packaging comprised plastic tray and ﬁlm with a label, but last year Eosta moved into plant based trays made from agricultural waste, and now all our trays are made from this material.
“This left the ﬁlm used to ﬂow-wrap the packs. For 2020, Eosta has set the goal of also eliminating plastic ﬁlm with sleeves or Bandatrays. More diﬃcult products like mushrooms and berries will be packed in sustainable trays made from agricultural waste.”
 

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Fruchthandel
Verwandte Themen
Greenyard kündigt seine neue Organisationsstruktur für ... 05.02.2020
Zespri präsentiert starke neue Markenidentität 05.02.2020
Gerhard Dichgans ist neuer Koordinator des globalen Apf... 05.02.2020
Kissabel® steigt in den asiatischen Markt ein 05.02.2020
Freshfel Europe calls for the fresh fruit and vegetable... 05.02.2020
Fyffes: Entwicklung der Kategorie durch Innovation, Pre... 05.02.2020
FrischeSeminar: Mehr Effizienz beim Wareneingang von Ge... 05.02.2020
Landgard präsentiert frische Ideen auf der FRUIT LOGIST... 05.02.2020
Apeel: FRUIT LOGISTICA als erfolgreicher Start für weit... 05.02.2020
Top Seeds International: Mit neuer Marke für Generation... 05.02.2020

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

03.02.2020

Fruchthandelsagentur in München sucht ab sofort Mitarbeiter (m/w/d) im Einkauf & Verkauf und Sachbearbeiter (m/w/d). Italienische Sprachkenntnisse erwünscht.

27.01.2020

SPAR Österreichische Warenhandels-AG: Wir suchen: Qualitätskontrolleur (m/w/d) Obst, Gemüse und ultrafrische Produkte Dienstort: Italien

22.01.2020

vitalente oHG: Zur Führung seines Teams im Großraum Köln/Bonn sucht unser Kunde in Vollzeit zum nächstmöglichen Zeitpunkt einen Operativen Geschäftsführer (m/w/d) im Obst- und Gemüse Großhandel

20.01.2020

Eosta B.V. in Waddinxveen, NL: Der Bio-Markt wächst weiter! Für unser kaufmännisches Team suchen wir: ACCOUNT MANAGER (m/w/d) für deutschsprachiges Europa

19.12.2019

Neue Herausforderung gesucht! Aktuell selbständiger Kaufmann (Wochenmarkt und Lieferdienst Obst und Gemüse) sucht neue Herausforderung im Großhandel. Verkauf/ Einkauf ...

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 5/2020 inkl. Italien, Spanien und Ecuador Special

FRUIT LOGISTICA:
ZUKUNFTSVISIONEN WERDEN
MORGEN REALITÄT

Deutschland: Verbände fordern sachliche
Diskussionen bei Preispolitik und Brandthemen

GROSSMÄRKTE
Standortfragen und Food Service im Fokus

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Januar

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
5 31.01.2020 17.01.2020 • FRUIT LOGISTICA 2020: Messe-Eröffnung
• Deutscher Fruchthandel
• Produktsicherheit und Qualitätssicherung, Labore
17.01.2020 • SPECIAL: Obst und Gemüse aus Italien (Beilage)
17.01.2020 • SPECIAL: Obst und Gemüse aus Spanien (Beilage)

Februar

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
6 06.02.2020 24.01.2020 • FRUIT LOGISTICA 2020: Messe-Aktuell
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte (BioFach Nürnberg)
• Fruchtwelt Bodensee (Friedrichshafen)
• Produkte im Trend: Äpfel
7/8 21.02.2020 11.02.2020 • FRUIT LOGISTICA 2020: Messe-Nachbericht l
• Deutscher und globaler Fruchthandel
• Deutsche Produktion und Vermarktung
• Deutsche Frischemärkte
• Nord- und Westeuropa (Niederlande, Flandern, Frankreich, Schweiz, Österreich, Skandinavien)
• Südtirol
• Produkte am POS: Basilikum
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

12.02.2020

BIOFACH 2020

World´s Leading Trade Fair for Organic Food Organic is more than a label or certification: organic stands for quality and conviction – for the responsible use of nature’s resources. BIOFACH in the Exhibition Centre Nuremberg is...

14.02.2020

Fruchtwelt Bodensee

Internationale Fachmesse für Erwerbsobstbau, Destillation und Agrartechnik

15.02.2020

Intergastra

Die Fachmesse für Hotellerie und Gastronomie

22.02.2020

Internationale Konferenz über Bananen 2020

Das Research Centre for Banana (Bananenforschungszentrum), Teil des Indian Conucil of Agricultural Research (ICAR), organisiert in Partnerschaft mit Bioversity International und der Gesellschaft für die Förderung von Gartenbau...

26.02.2020

HortEx Vietnam 2020

HortEx Vietnam is the first specialised exhibition and conference for Horticultural and Floricultural Production and Processing Technology in Vietnam. The sector is expected to show further growth due to strong exports and a...

03.03.2020

SMAK 2020

SMAK 2020 is the Nordic Food and Beverage Trade Fair. SMAK is the most important Nordic arena for professionals within hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, catering, institutions, canteens and fast-food outlets, as well as for those...

03.03.2020

IntraLog Poland

International Intralogistics, Warehousing and Supply Chain Exhibition

alle Events ansehen
To Top
Copyright © 2020 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.