Elfenbein Küste: Nummer eins bei Bananen-Produktion in Afrika

Die Dynamik im Bananensektor setzt sich in Elfenbeinküste fort. In diesem Jahr wird der Umsatz des Bananensektors wohl 7 % des landwirtschaftlichen BIP und 3 % des nationalen BIP ausmachen, berichtet fructidor.
80 % der Gesamtexporte gehen nach Europa. Bereits 2016 konnte sich die Elfenbeinküste den ersten Platz der afrikanischen Bananen-Produzenten sichern, in diesem Jahr festigt das Land seine Position mit einer Produktionsmenge von 450.000 t. Bis 2020 will Elfenbeinküste die 500.000 t Marke erreichen, heißt es weiter.
Nach Medienschelte: Neue Kampagne soll realistisches Bild der Produktion in Europa vermitteln
HANDELS-POLITIK
USA legen die WTO lahm
PRODUKTE IM TREND
Rote Zwiebeln weiter auf dem Vormarsch
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|49
|06.12.2019
|26.11.2019
|• Exoten, Melonen und Spezialitäten
• Produkte im Trend: Zwiebeln
|50
|13.12.2019
|03.12.2019
|• Finanzdienstleistungen und Unternehmensberatung
• Produkte am POS: Orangen
|51/52
|20.12.2019
|10.12.2019
|• Jahresrückblick 2019
• Branchennews
• Produkte im Trend: Trauben
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|1/2
|10.01.2020
|02.01.2020
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2020: Messe-Vorschau l
• Fresh Convenienvce
• Konserven und TK-Produkte
• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2020 - Partnerland Ecuador
Defining Innovation in the Food, Beverage & Hospitality Industry
The ISFC 2020 will include a wide range of presentations that cover many different aspects of the soft fruit industry. Simultaneously to the presentations we will have an exhibition where soft fruit related companies and...
SIVAL, as a platform and crossroad for innovations and concrete solutions, is the perfect location for discussions and future challenges. Made for the experts of the European fruit industry and during three key conferences, this...
Die Internationale Grüne Woche (kurz IGW) findet im Januar 2020 nun schon zum 85. Mal (94 Jahre) statt. Gegründet im Berlin der Goldenen Zwanziger (1926), ist sie einzigartig als internationale Ausstellung für Ernährung,...
upakovka is the no. one trade fair in Russia for Packaging and Processing machines. In 2018, 24,900 experts from Russia and its neigbhouring countries came to upakovka
Aussteller und Fachbesucher nutzten auf der FRUIT LOGISTICA die Möglichkeit, ihre persönlichen Erfolgspotenziale im Handel mit Frische-Produkten wie Obst und Gemüse voll auszuschöpfen. Die FRUIT LOGISTICA umfasst weltweit alle...
World´s Leading Trade Fair for Organic Food Organic is more than a label or certification: organic stands for quality and conviction – for the responsible use of nature’s resources. BIOFACH in the Exhibition Centre Nuremberg is...