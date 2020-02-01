Ecuador special: Export with quality, flavour and identity

Ecuador is located in the middle of the world. It is a multi-ethnic, multi-cultural society, known as the country of four worlds: the Amazon jungle, the Pacific coast, the Andes highlands and the Galapagos Islands. Its location and particular geography makes it a magical place of unique cultural and biological wealth. It is the smallest of the 12 most mega-diverse countries that together represent 60-70 % of the planet‘s biodiversity.
Chances are that the banana originates from Ecuador if you buy a banana in Germany. Ecuador is the world‘s largest exporter with more than 6.4 million tons of bananas exported annually. It is likely that this banana is conventionally grown and certified by a standard.
It is estimated that about 90 % of the bananas offered on the German market are certified by Rainforest
Alliance or GLOBALG.A.P. The Ecuadorian banana is also very likely to be produced by a smallholder farmer,
as small-scale production is very common in Ecuador.
Read more in the Ecuador special that is included in the 05/2020 Fruchthandel Magazin issue.
