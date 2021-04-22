Ecuador: Bisher rund zwei Millionen Kartons Bananen weniger exportiert als 2020

102,1 Mio Kartons wurden in den ersten drei Monaten 2021 exportiert. Damit liegen die Ausfuhren 2,2 Mio Kartons unter denen aus dem Vergleichszeitraum 2020, bezieht sich reefertrends auf Zahlen von Acorbanec.
Hauptabsatzmarkt war die EU, gefolgt von Russland und den USA. Die osteuropäischen Märkte konnten ihren Marktanteil von 5,5 % auf 7,2 % steigern, Afrika (hauptsächlich Algerien) konnte den Anteil von 3,7 % auf 6,9 % sogar fast verdoppeln. 12,6 % der Ausfuhren entfielen auf die Marke Dole, 6,6 % auf Chiquita, 4,1 % auf Favorita und 3,9 % auf Del Monte.
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|16
|23.04.2021
|13.04.2021
|• Spargel
• Digitale Technologien, Warenwirtschaftssysteme
• Italien
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|17/18
|07.05.2021
|27.04.2021
|• Frischepartner Niederlande, Frühling
• Produktsicherheit und Qualitätssicherung, Labore
• Melonen aus Almeria, Spanien
• Produkte am POS: Rhabarber
|27.04.2021
|• SPECIAL: Flandern (Beilage)
|19
|14.05.2021
|04.05.2021
|• Frischeprodukte aus Deutschland
• Deutscher Fruchthandel
• Fresh Convenience
• Kernobst und Kiwis aus Neuseeland
|20/21
|25.05.2021
|12.05.2021
|• WORLD OF FRESH IDEAS in Kooperation mit FRUIT LOGISTICA
• Logistik, Cool Chain Management (Reife-, Kühl- und Lagerungstechnik)
• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Saatgut, Sortenentwicklung
• Innovationen
• Produkte im Trend: Himbeeren
