Freitag, 22. Juni 2018
21.06.2018

Ecuador: Bananenexporte legen im ersten Quartal stark zu

Rund 93,3 Mio Kartons Bananen hat Ecuador in den ersten drei Monaten 2018 exportiert. Das sind rund 4,3 Mio Kartons mehr als im Vorjahreszeitraum, wie der Verband AEBE berichtet.

Allein im März wurden 32,5 Mio Kartons exportiert (+4 Mio Kartons).
Für den Mittelmeerraum lagen die Ausfuhren in den ersten drei Monaten bei rund 12,7 Mio Kartons, für die Region Nordsee/Baltikum lagen sie bei 19,7 Mio Kartons und für Osteuropa bei 3,7 Mio Kartons.

Kategorie: Übersee
