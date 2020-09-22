Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Dienstag, 22. September 2020
Zurück zur Übersicht
22.09.2020

Ecuador: Bananen-Produktion von Aktivitäten des Vulkans Sangay betroffen

Am Wochenende der KW 38 hat die seismische Aktivität des Vulkans so stark zugenommen, dass wohl 55.000 ha Bananenplantagen betroffen sind, berichtet reefertrends.

Damit gehen rund 25 % bis 30 % (1,5 Mio Kisten) der für den Export bestimmten Produktion verloren.
Westlich des Vulkans wurde das Land von einer Aschewolke bedeckt, die durch mehr als 100 kleinere Ausbrüche verursacht wurde. Am schlimmsten betroffen sind die Provinzen Los Rios und Guayas, wo rund 70 % des Bananenanbaus stattfindet.
"Die Asche, die sich auf die Früchte legt, unterbricht den normalen Reifeprozess der Banane, sodass auf dem Feld eine enorme Mehrarbeit geleistet werden muss, um den Verlust des Produkts zu vermeiden", wird Juan José Pons, Koordinator in der Bananen-Branche Ecuadors, bei reefertrends zitiert.

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Übersee, Produktion
Verwandte Themen
Spanien: Rückläufige O+G-Exporte bei steigenden Importe... 22.09.2020
Peru: Physalis-Exporte gingen um 25 Prozent zurück 22.09.2020
Europäischer Gerichtshof: Anwendungsverbot für Bayer Ne... 22.09.2020
Southern Africa's blueberry promise 22.09.2020
Banana: More funding for the Philippines' export ‘war’ 22.09.2020
Mexiko: Zweistelliges Wachstum bei Avocado-Exporten 21.09.2020
Deutsche Ratspräsidentschaft macht Vorschlag zu Öko-Reg... 21.09.2020
Italien: Mangos aus Sizilien jetzt verfügbar 21.09.2020
Neuseeland: Neuer CEO für Rockit Global 21.09.2020
Partnership to build cauliflower bot 21.09.2020

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

02.09.2020

Sachbearbeiterin im QM Bereich Obst und Gemüse

31.08.2020

Weiling sucht Personalfinder (m/w/d) für den Bereich Bio

24.08.2020

Zur Umsetzung unserer weiteren Wachstumsziele suchen wir Sie zum nächstmöglichen Termin für den Erzeugergroßmarkt NRW GmbH im deutschen Geldern als qualifizierte(n) und engagierte(n) JUNIOR EIN- UND VERKÄUFER/IN (m/w/d) OBST UND GEMÜSE (Vollzeit)

19.08.2020

Zur Umsetzung unserer weiteren Wachstumsziele suchen wir Sie zum nächstmöglichen Termin für den Erzeugergroßmarkt NRW GmbH im deutschen Geldern als qualifizierte(n) und engagierte(n) EIN- UND VERKÄUFER/IN GEMÜSE UND OBST (m/w/d)

14.08.2020

Für die EDEKA Aktiengesellschaft suchen wir am Standort Bari (Italien) zur Unterstützung unseres Teams ab sofort eine/n Qualitätskontrolleur (m/w/d) für das Fruchtkontor in Italien

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 38/2020

FLNADERN: INNOVATIVE FORSCHUNG IM
OBSTBAU — TREND ZU CLUB-KONZEPTEN
HÄLT AN

Spanische Mangos festigen ihre Position
in Europa — Hitze wirkt sich auf Mengen aus

SPEISEKÜRBISSE: Von großer Produktvielfalt
wird wenig Gebrauch gemacht

DODK 2020: Zehn Jahre und kein bisschen leise

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

September

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
39 25.09.2020 15.09.2020 • Fresh Convenience
• DEUTSCHER OBST & GEMÜSE KONGRESS 2020 - Bericht
• Cool Chain Management: Reife-, Kühl-, Lagerungstechnik. Logistik, Transport

Oktober

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
40 02.10.2020 22.09.2020 • Deutschland - Herbstsaison
• Verkaufsförderung zu Halloween (Kürbisse)
• Produkte im Trend: Salatgurken
41 9.10.2020 29.09.2020 • Fruit Attraction 2020, Madrid
• Almeria Gemüsekampagne 2020/2021
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA - Vorschau
42 16.10.2020 06.10.2020 • Herbstprodukte aus Frankreich
• Bananen
• Avocados
• Sortierung und Verpackung (Beilage)
43 23.10.2020 13.10.2020 • Italien - Herbstsaison
• Brasilien
• Mangos und Papayas
• Produkte am POS: Rote Beete
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

01.10.2020

Fruit Attraction LIVEConnect

International Trade Show for the Fruit and Vegetable Industry

06.10.2020

FPJ LIVE - The UK fruit and vegetable congress - Online -

UK Fruit & Vegetable Congress gives a forum for the UK fresh produce industry and discuss the big issues of the day.

13.10.2020

PMA Fresh Summit International Convention & Expo Online

More than 20,000 participants throughout the global fresh produce and floral supply chains come together as a community to learn, network, build relationships, and do business.

21.10.2020

Eurasia Packaging Istanbul

Internationale Verpackungsmesse

03.11.2020

European Packaging Forum

Das European Packaging Forum ist eine punktgenau zugeschnittene Kongressveranstaltung für das Obst & Gemüse Business.

03.11.2020

E-PACK TECH

Industry Sectors：Processing and packaging technologies for e-commerce, packaging for digital retailing (smart packaging, protective & industrial packaging, premium packaging, innovative materials & solutions, sustainable...

08.11.2020

International Citrus Congress

We are very pleased to invite participants from public and private research and institutions, and from the production and commercial sector to attend the ICC 2020. “Reframing Citriculture: Better Connections for Future”.

alle Events ansehen
To Top
Copyright © 2020 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.