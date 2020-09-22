Ecuador: Bananen-Produktion von Aktivitäten des Vulkans Sangay betroffen

Am Wochenende der KW 38 hat die seismische Aktivität des Vulkans so stark zugenommen, dass wohl 55.000 ha Bananenplantagen betroffen sind, berichtet reefertrends.
Damit gehen rund 25 % bis 30 % (1,5 Mio Kisten) der für den Export bestimmten Produktion verloren.
Westlich des Vulkans wurde das Land von einer Aschewolke bedeckt, die durch mehr als 100 kleinere Ausbrüche verursacht wurde. Am schlimmsten betroffen sind die Provinzen Los Rios und Guayas, wo rund 70 % des Bananenanbaus stattfindet.
"Die Asche, die sich auf die Früchte legt, unterbricht den normalen Reifeprozess der Banane, sodass auf dem Feld eine enorme Mehrarbeit geleistet werden muss, um den Verlust des Produkts zu vermeiden", wird Juan José Pons, Koordinator in der Bananen-Branche Ecuadors, bei reefertrends zitiert.
