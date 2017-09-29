Driscoll’s: Neue 300 Gramm-Verpackung bei Heidelbeeren

Der 500 g-Eimer von Driscolls‘ Heidelbeeren zeigt großes Wachstum. Deshalb hat sich das Unternehmen jetzt dazu entschlossen, das Angebot ab Oktober um die 300 g-Packungsgröße zu erweitern, so das Unternehmen.
Damit liefere man das ganze Jahr über sowohl für regelmäßige als auch Gelegenheitskäufer die ideale Packungsgröße. Heidelbeeren zeigen aufgrund ihres Gesundheitsaspektes großes Potenzial für die Zukunft. Bei Driscoll’s sind sie Teil eines Zuchtprogramms, dessen Fokus auf Geschmack, Aussehen und Zustand liegt, mit einem langen shelf life.
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|36
|09.09.2017
|31.08.2017
|• DEUTSCHER OBST & GEMÜSE KONGRESS 2017
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|40
|06.10.2017
|26.09.2017
|• Deutschland - Herbstsaison
• Fruit Attraction 2017 (Madrid, 18.-20.10.2017)
• Produkte im Trend: Kakis
|41
|13.10.2017
|02.10.2017
|• Brasilien
• Mangos und Papayas
• Herbstprodukte aus Frankreich
|42
|20.10.2017
|10.10.2017
|• Bananen
• Avocados
• Produkte am POS: Rotkohl
• Kühllogistik-Flottenmanagement
|43
|27.10.2017
|17.10.2017
|• Citrus aus Spanien
• Äpfel aus Südtirol
Fruit and Vegetable Expo and Summit which will be organized at Istanbul Expo Center will be the gathering point for fresh fruit and vegetable trade in the region. FAV Turkey is planned to be one of the most important exhibitions,...
Die regionale Fachmesse für den Biofachhandel
The world´s leading food fair for the retail trade and the food service and catering market
Die Messe eat&STYLE Düsseldorf ist Deutschlands große Genussmesse und größter Consumer-Event im Bereich Genuss, Gastlichkeit & Lifestyle. Mehr als 200 Aussteller präsentieren auf der eat&STYLE Messe Düsseldorf alles zum Thema...
Die regionale Fachmesse für den Biofachhandel
The Exhibition for Energy Efficiency, Heat Pumps and Refrigeration. Innovations & Trends from the Refrigeration - Air Conditioning - Ventilation - and Heat Pumps Sector
International Trade Show for the Fruit and Vegetable Industry