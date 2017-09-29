Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
28.09.2017

Driscoll’s: Neue 300 Gramm-Verpackung bei Heidelbeeren

Foto: Driscoll's

Der 500 g-Eimer von Driscolls‘ Heidelbeeren zeigt großes Wachstum. Deshalb hat sich das Unternehmen jetzt dazu entschlossen, das Angebot ab Oktober um die 300 g-Packungsgröße zu erweitern, so das Unternehmen.

Damit liefere man das ganze Jahr über sowohl für regelmäßige als auch Gelegenheitskäufer die ideale Packungsgröße. Heidelbeeren zeigen aufgrund ihres Gesundheitsaspektes großes Potenzial für die Zukunft. Bei Driscoll’s sind sie Teil eines Zuchtprogramms, dessen Fokus auf Geschmack, Aussehen und Zustand liegt, mit einem langen shelf life.  

Kategorie: Produktion
