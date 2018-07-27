Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Freitag, 27. Juli 2018
27.07.2018

Dominikanische Republik: Regierung kauft Bananen-Überschuss, um Branche zu unterstützen

Weil die internationale Nachfrage deutlich zurückgegangen ist, erklärte Landwirtschaftsminister Osmar Benitez, dass die Regierung über die kommenden 18 Wochen hinweg mehr als 100 Mio Pesos in den Kauf überschüssiger Bananen investieren werde, so das Ministerio de Agricultura. 

Mit Hilfe dieser Finanzspritze soll das Angebot stabilisiert werden. Zusätzlich werde der Zinssatz für die der Branche gewährten Darlehen von 24 % auf 8 % gesenkt. Das soll verhindern, dass die Erzeuger keinen Bankrott anmelden müssen.

Kategorie: Produktion
