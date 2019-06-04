Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Dienstag, 4. Juni 2019
03.06.2019

Dole-Tochterfirma wird Honduras verlassen

Seit mehreren Wochen ist Honduras Schauplatz von Protesten gegen umstrittene Präsidialerlasse. Laut reuters wurden am Wochenende der KW 22 mindestens drei Dutzend Obst-Container der Standard Fruit Company, einer Tochterfirma von Dole, im Verlauf der Proteste blockiert und in Brand gesteckt.

Als Folge habe Leopoldo Durán, Präsidenten der Federation of Farmers and Ranchers of Honduras (Fenagh), erklärt, dass das Unternehmen seine Aktivitäten in andere Länder, genauer gesagt Guatemala und Honduras, verlagern werde, wie reefertrends schreibt. In beiden Ländern sei eine Erweiterung auf 2.000 ha geplant.

Kategorie: Übersee
