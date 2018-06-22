Dole: Michael Solomon wird Präsident von Dole Fresh Vegetables

Packaged. The cross-sector programme provides a holistic view of the industry. Over 25 packaging innovators will share insights into how they’re addressing consumers’ purchasing decisions.

Fruitnet Forum Colombia Fruitnet Forum Colombia, a brand new networking event, explores Colombia's export potential and looks at the trading opportunities in one of Latin America's biggest produce markets. Producing a wide range of high-quality fruits...

ÖGA Die grösste Fachmesse der Grünen Branche in der Schweiz

Summer Fancy Food Show 2018 Since 1955, the Fancy Food Shows have been North America’s largest specialty food and beverage marketplace.

BIOFACH SOUTH EAST ASIA The food and agricultural industry is one of South East Asia’s most important economic sectors. Organic farmland in the ASEAN states is increasing with immense growth rates. BIOFACH SOUTH EAST ASIA is dedicated to being an...

ANUTEC Brazil ANUTEC Brazil has impressively demonstrated its significance for the industry in its second edition in 2016. The event continued the successful growth course and is now ready to take the next steps towards 2018: From 07 to 09...