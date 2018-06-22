Dole: Michael Solomon wird Präsident von Dole Fresh Vegetables

Die Dole Food Company, Inc. hat die Verpflichtung von Michael H. Solomon als neuen President von Dole Fresh Vegetables mit Wirkung vom 18. Juni 2018 bekannt gegeben. Als President von Dole Fresh Vegetables wird Solomon für alle Aktivitäten des Geschäftsbereichs in Nordamerika verantwortlich sein, so das Unternehmen. Er wird direkt an den President und Chief Executive Officer der Dole Food Company, Johan Linden, berichten.
„Michael hat eine beeindruckende Erfolgsgeschichte in strategischer, operativer und kaufmännischer Hinsicht vorzuweisen“, sagte Johan Linden, President und Chief Executive Officer der Dole Food Company. „Er verfügt über umfangreiche Erfahrungen und Kenntnisse im Bereich frischer Salate. Sein Erfahrungsschatz wird von hohem Wert sein, wenn wir Wachstum und Innovation von Dole bei unseren Gemüse- und Salatprodukten weiter vorantreiben. Ich freue mich sehr, das Michael ab sofort zu unserem Team zählt.“
Unter anderem hatte Solomon Positionen als President von POM Wonderful sowie President und CEO von Ready Pac Foods, Inc. inne, bevor er zu Dole kam.
Frischeorientierung im LEH, Nachhaltigkeit und Hygiene waren viel diskutierte Themen beim European Convenience Forum
FLANDERN
„Beeren funktionieren immer"
WARENKUNDE
Produktinformationen zu Paprika
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|25
|22.06.2018
|12.06.2018
|• Südliche Hemisphäre
• Flandern
• Warenkunde: Paprika
• Melonen aus Murcia, Spanien
• Produkte am POS: Buschbohnen
|26
|29.06.2018
|19.06.2018
|• Frischepartner Niederlande, Sommersaison
• Finanzdienstleistungen und Unternehmensberatung
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|27
|06.07.2018
|26.06.2018
|• Cool Chain Management: Reifung, Kühlung, Lagerung, Logistik, Transport
• Ananas
• Produkte im Trend: Erbsen
|28
|13.07.2018
|03.07.2018
|• Deutschland - Sommersaison
• Sommerobst aus Spanien
|29/30
|27.07.2018
|17.07.2018
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Brombeeren
The cross-sector programme provides a holistic view of the industry. Over 25 packaging innovators will share insights into how they’re addressing consumers’ purchasing decisions.
Fruitnet Forum Colombia, a brand new networking event, explores Colombia's export potential and looks at the trading opportunities in one of Latin America's biggest produce markets. Producing a wide range of high-quality fruits...
Die grösste Fachmesse der Grünen Branche in der Schweiz
Since 1955, the Fancy Food Shows have been North America’s largest specialty food and beverage marketplace.
The food and agricultural industry is one of South East Asia’s most important economic sectors. Organic farmland in the ASEAN states is increasing with immense growth rates. BIOFACH SOUTH EAST ASIA is dedicated to being an...
ANUTEC Brazil has impressively demonstrated its significance for the industry in its second edition in 2016. The event continued the successful growth course and is now ready to take the next steps towards 2018: From 07 to 09...
The International Horticultural Congress (IHC) is the biggest scientific event organized every four year since 1856 in the fields related to horticulture. The previous IHCs gathered around 2500-5000 participants from countries...