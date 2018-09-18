Dole Food Co. verkauft kalifornischen Hauptsitz für 50 Millionen US-Dollar

The success of the previous 12 editions demonstrates the leadership of ANUTEC- International FoodTec India as "the platform" in India for the food and drink industry. The industry meets at this show to exchange new developments...

FAV Turkey

Fruit and Vegetable Expo and Summit which will be organized at Istanbul Expo Center will be the gathering point for fresh fruit and vegetable trade in the region. FAV Turkey is planned to be one of the most important exhibitions,...