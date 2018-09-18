Dole Food Co. verkauft kalifornischen Hauptsitz für 50 Millionen US-Dollar

Der neue Besitzer ist laut Los Angeles Business Journal die Conrad N. Hilton Foundation.
Dole wolle einen Teil des Gebäudes zurückmieten. Die Hilton Foundation, die vor dem Verkauf Mieterin auf dem Grundstück war, plant, den Standort als ihren Hauptsitz zu benennen, so der Artikel weiter.
Französische Apfelbranche geht mit positiven Erwartungen in die Kampagne
VERPACKUNG
Novelle im Blick
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|37
|14.09.2018
|04.09.2018
|• Äpfel aus Frankreich
• Birnen aus Europa
• Nüsse und Trockenfrüchte (Saisonbeginn)
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Warenkunde: Birnen
|38
|21.09.2018
|11.09.2018
|• Herbstprodukte aus Flandern
• Mangos aus Spanien
• Tropische Melonen
• Kaki
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2018 - Bericht
• Produkte am POS: Broccoli
|39
|28.09.2018
|18.09.2018
|• Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbstsaison
• Fresh Convenience
• Transport und Logistik
• DEUTSCHER OBST & GEMÜSE KONGRESS 2018 - Bericht
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|40
|05.10.2018
|25.09.2018
|• Deutschland - Herbstsaison
• Beerenobst
• Produkte im Trend: Pfifferlinge
|41
|12.10.2018
|02.10.2018
|• Brasilien
• Mangos und Papayas
• Herbstprodukte aus Frankreich
• Fruit Attraction 2018 - Vorbericht
Deutschlands Informations- und Networking-Veranstaltung für die gesamte Wertschöpfungskette von frischem Obst und Gemüse.
Theme: A Step towards Food Quality Leads Healthy Living
Die regionale Fachmesse für den Biofachhandel
FachPack - Europäische Fachmesse für Verpackung, Technik, Veredelung und Logistik
Der Deutsche Kartoffelhandelsverband e.V. lädt im September 2017 zur 66. Internationalen Kartoffel-Herbstbörse ein!
The success of the previous 12 editions demonstrates the leadership of ANUTEC- International FoodTec India as "the platform" in India for the food and drink industry. The industry meets at this show to exchange new developments...
Fruit and Vegetable Expo and Summit which will be organized at Istanbul Expo Center will be the gathering point for fresh fruit and vegetable trade in the region. FAV Turkey is planned to be one of the most important exhibitions,...