DOGK - Frühbucher-Preis läuft aus

Am 20./21. September wird der 8. Deutsche Obst & Gemüse Kongress wieder Treffpunkt der gesamten Branche. Mehr als 560 Teilnehmer werden in Düsseldorf erwartet, vom Saatgutunternehmen bis hin zum LEH. Beste Voraussetzung, mit den Entscheidern des deutschen Handels ins Gespräch zu kommen.
„Wir freuen uns, im Programm wieder die wichtigen Themen der Branche zu diskutieren. Dazu haben wir zahlreiche versierte Experten aus dem deutschen und europäischen Handel eingeladen. Wir sind daher sehr optimistisch, dass es auch in diesem Jahr wieder sehr interessante und auch kontroverse Gespräche geben wird, die der Branche tatsächlich frische Impulse geben werden“, so Kaasten Reh vom Fruchthandel Magazin.
Wer jetzt schnell ist, der kommt noch in den Genuss des Frühbuchertarifs von 595 Euro, der nur noch bis zum 18. Juli 2018 gilt. Anschließend gilt der Normalpreis in Höhe von 795 Euro. Das Anmeldeformular so wie auch alle Infos zum Programm und zu den Sponsoring-Möglichkeiten stehen wie immer auf www.dogkongress.de.
Deutschland: Landgard bringt sich personell und strukturell in Stellung
ERBSEN
Frische Ware auf dem Vormarsch
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|27
|06.07.2018
|26.06.2018
|• Cool Chain Management: Reifung, Kühlung, Lagerung, Logistik, Transport
• Ananas
• Produkte im Trend: Erbsen
|28
|13.07.2018
|03.07.2018
|• Deutschland - Sommersaison
• Sommerobst aus Spanien
|29/30
|27.07.2018
|17.07.2018
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Brombeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|10.08.2018
|31.07.2018
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Produkte im Trend: Aprikosen
|33
|17.08.2018
|07.08.2018
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln
• Produkte am POS: Fleischtomaten
The food and agricultural industry is one of South East Asia’s most important economic sectors. Organic farmland in the ASEAN states is increasing with immense growth rates. BIOFACH SOUTH EAST ASIA is dedicated to being an...
ANUTEC Brazil has impressively demonstrated its significance for the industry in its second edition in 2016. The event continued the successful growth course and is now ready to take the next steps towards 2018: From 07 to 09...
The International Horticultural Congress (IHC) is the biggest scientific event organized every four year since 1856 in the fields related to horticulture. The previous IHCs gathered around 2500-5000 participants from countries...
The Symposium is expected to be attended by the researchers, producers, academics, extension advisors, marketers and service industry personnel to discuss problems limiting production and marketing of avocado. The symposium will...
Fruit and Vegetable Horticultural Exhibition
Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference
The international food and drink exhibition in Turkey. For 25 years the event has been the preferred platform for international companies looking to launch their products into the Turkish marketplace.